Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been ongoing for 684 days . Ukrainians keep fighting for independence and freedom. Every day, hour and minute counts, for Ukraine and for those around the world who want to live in freedom. The outcome of this battle will influence for years and decades which principles will most shape tomorrow’s world. With the aim of highlighting Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression as well as stressing that Ukraine needs enduring support from its international partners, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host several events during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos 2024. Besides the traditional Davos Ukrainian Breakfast discussion, the foundation will present the Deciding Your Tomorrow project, and will again co-organize the Ukraine House Davos.



The Deciding Your Tomorrow project is an immersive visual and intellectual experience, and space for discussion and debate. Four contemporary Ukrainian artists depict Ukraine through a series of compelling video portraits and stories. An exhibition portraying Ukrainians as they defend freedom, endure losses, and achieve victories. Amid constant threat, it showcases people definitely living their lives.



Combined with an ongoing discussion program, Deciding Your Tomorrow offers a chance to re-visit what is at stake in Ukraine. Global political leaders, thinkers and activists will discuss key aspects of Ukrainians’ defense of life and freedom. How to strengthen and fortify alliances to prevail? How to defeat external aggression while strengthening one’s own society and political system? These are challenges Ukraine shares with its international partners.



The Deciding Your Tomorrow project is organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine.



The Deciding Your Tomorrow project is located at Promenade 59, Davos, a complementary event hosted on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, in a space shared with Ukraine House Davos.



Details of the discussion program of the Deciding Your Tomorrow project are available on the website

Davos Ukrainian Breakfast on January 18th, is the traditional private event hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and EastOne, on the occasion of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.



Ukraine House Davos is organized by Horizon Capital, Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Western NIS Enterprise Fund.