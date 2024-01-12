Professor Lisa Wilson becomes a member of 100 Davos Women



12 January 2024 – DAVOS-KLOSTERS, SWITZERLAND - XTCC’s Managing Director Professor Lisa Wilson, the multi-award winning international business leader, academic, entrepreneur and mentor, today announced that she has become a VIP member of the prestigious 100 Davos Women group.



The invite-only group brings together a community of inspiring, like-minded, impact-driven female leaders from organisations attending the World Economic Forum 2024. In addition to creating in-person networking opportunities at the event itself and online, membership also offers exclusive access to global stages and closed-door events at Davos and the UN General Assembly (UNGA).



The benefits also extend beyond Davos, with speaker opportunities at global leadership events, priority lists at a range of conferences and digital networking throughout the year.



Professor Wilson is one of the world’s top 20 industry pioneers and a powerhouse in blockchain which complements her work at XTCC. XTCC is underpinned by blockchain to provide provenance and transparency and deliver the world’s first exchange traded high-integrity carbon credit investments through the regulated capital markets.



Professor Wilson is attending the World Economic Forum to present the work of XTCC. Lisa will convey its successes attained during COP28 and how it is working with partners to build trust and create a democratised investment platform and credible high-integrity carbon credit ecosystem, promoting integrity, confidence, inclusivity, transparency, and circularity.



XTCC Managing Director Professor Lisa Wilson says: “The World Economic Forum is a unique opportunity to discuss the most pressing global challenges and hear from many of the world’s foremost leaders, businesspeople and politicians, along with a range of other stakeholders. I am excited to be attending to highlight the pioneering work XTCC has been doing to raise confidence for investors and create a high-integrity carbon market that has impact and democratisation at heart. Becoming a member of 100 Davos Women aligns to other truly inspiring and successful international leaders from across the world. I look forward to far-reaching conversation and making connections and friendships that will support our collective delivery of global economic goals and make an impact towards the themes of The Forum.”



[Ends]



Key Features of XTCC:



1. Investment Structure: XTCC employs standard institutional documentation, making high-integrity carbon credits easily investable. Available in multiple currencies including USD, GBP, AED, EUR, BTC and ETH

2. Market Access: Through integration with Euroclear, Clearstream, CREST and Austraclear, XTCC can tap into the trillions of dollars of investors daily liquidity to create an efficient market for high-quality carbon credits.

3. Additionality: XTCC only includes high-integrity carbon credits which recognise the importance of additionality and co-benefits.

4. Transparency and Authenticity: The collaboration of ZERO13 and BondStream provides investors with confidence of the provenance, accountability, provenance and transparency of the carbon credits.

5. Digital Integration: Leveraging the award-winning enterprise technologies of BondStream cap table management system, XTCC connects mainstream capital markets with the digital currency realm, resulting in the first-ever digital and conventional clearable securities with cross-market liquidity.

6. Investment Impact: Funds from XTCC investments provide liquidity to the high-integrity carbon credit market. This liquidity closes the gap and should incentivise the development of more renewable energy projects, aligning with global net zero objectives.





About XTCC



XTCC is an investment product for professional investors. XTCC includes investment products that offer a transparent, credible and sustainable avenue for investors to participate in the rapidly expanding high-integrity carbon credits market, closing the gap in the circularity ecosystem that leads to further growth and the development of new renewable energy projects. The XTCC universe includes variants for Solar, Blue Carbon, Biomass, Biogas, Hydro, Wind and Biomethanation.



For more information, visit: http://xtcc.investments

For media enquiries, contact: mark.pinnes@upside-pr.com (+44 7595 068054)

For investor relations, contact: ir@xtcc.investments