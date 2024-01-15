I feel privileged to have been appointed as the new National Chair of NAKMAS

NAKMAS was founded in 1992 by husband-and-wife team, The Reverend Joe Ellis, formerly National Chair and Dr Sandra Beale-Ellis, currently Director of Operations.



NAKMAS, the national governing body for martial arts in the United Kingdom, is delighted to announce a change in leadership with Aaron Harris having been elected as the new National Chair (a voluntary role) while The Reverend Joe Ellis, an experienced karate practitioner holding an 8th Dan Black Belt, takes on the position of Chief Executive as an employee of NAKMAS, alongside his wife who is also an employee and senior karate practitioner. The formal transfer is scheduled for February 1st, 2024.



After devoting 32 years to NAKMAS as the National Chair, The Reverend Joe Ellis voiced his faith in Harris, stating, "I have closely collaborated with Aaron for several years, and he will excel as the chair, introducing fresh ideas to NAKMAS."



Ellis, renowned for his outstanding proficiency in martial arts, eagerly welcomes the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as Chief Executive. "Assuming the position of Chief Executive on a part-time basis will be both thrilling and demanding. I eagerly anticipate this opportunity and will persist in collaborating with Aaron while providing him with complete backing," Ellis expressed.



Harris, the newly appointed National Chair, possesses extensive expertise and profound understanding in the field of martial arts. Harris's 6th Dan credential and his current role as a national committee member demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the martial arts community. Harris expressed his appreciation for his new position, stating, "I feel privileged to have been appointed as the new National Chair of NAKMAS. I am dedicated to maintaining the principles and honesty that this respected national governing body represents”.



The leadership shift in NAKMAS is occurring at a crucial time as the governing body consolidates its position as one of the most powerful and esteemed martial arts organisations in the United Kingdom. With the leadership of the newly appointed National Chair, Aaron Harris, and the seasoned Chief Executive, The Reverend Joe Ellis, NAKMAS will persist in its objective of advocating for exceptional standards and diversity in martial arts ensuring continued adherence to NAKMAS’ certified and accreditation marks awarded by the British Standards Institute for its Quality Management System and ensuring continued accreditation to the Equality Standard in Sport. Additionally, NAKMAS will extend its reach throughout the broader community.



The NAKMAS National Management Committee conveyed their appreciation and respect for Ellis's long-standing commitment as National Chair, affirming their confidence in his competence to guide NAKMAS in his new position as Chief Executive. The organisation holds an equal level of optimism over the new insights that Harris, the recently elected National Chair, will contribute.







Find out more about NAKMAS at www.nakmas.org.uk



NAKMAS has secured the Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport. To find out more about Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport at www.equalitystandard.org



The National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools (NAKMAS) National Governing Body is a non-funded national governing body and is a member of Sport & Recreation Alliance. With its Head Office based in Kent, NAKMAS governs all forms of traditional and modern martial arts and has over 40,000 members.



NAKMAS is an approved insurance provider via Allianz and holds a National and International Quality Standard Certificate via the BSI (British Standards Institute).



