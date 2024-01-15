January 2024, Excel Networking Solutions, the infrastructure provider that offers: Copper and Optical Fibre, Pre-Terminated Solutions, FTTx, Racks, PDUs, Voice and a full range of accessories, has launched a new range of racks designed specifically for data centres.



The Environ DCR Rack from Excel is a new design and includes numerous features and benefits which make them ideal for a data centre environment. The racks are available in heights of 42U, 47U and 52U, widths of 600 or 800mm wide and a choice of 1000 and 1200mm deep in either grey-white or black.



Simon Jacobs – Excel Product Manager for Copper and Racks – commented, “We’ve listened to our customers and worked closely with data centre experts to develop a feature-rich range of racks that deliver flexibility and quality. We’ve scrutinised each feature to make sure that it’s the best it can be.”



Simon continued, “The features are numerous and include the following:

• Increased ventilation on the front door and wardrobe rear doors up to 80% rate

• New Airflow management kit with the inclusion of baffles with cable brush strips.

• Side panels fitted with rack to rack overlapping full height brush strips

• Options for Plain Side panels, or no side panels, configurable per side.

• Full Height finger cable management at the front profiles

• Full length front to back brush strips in the roof

• Improved cable access in the roof for large diameter Commando Power plugs

• Cable management trays with multiple cut outs for cable routing and PDU mounts.

• New mechanical handles for easy access and the option to upgrade to electronic handles

• Higher standard of finish with all items of structure colour matched.

• Two-point looking on the front door and three-point locking on the rear doors

• Optional 4U blanking plates that can be split into individual 1U plates

• A configurable base to allow for additional access space if required

• Rack height “U” markings on profiles run sequentially from both top and bottom

• Two side panels per side which can be individually locked





Simon continued “We have also developed a roof raceway trunking system that fits neatly on the top of the racks and can bridge the gaps between the racks and house the cables should it be required.”



Simon concluded “Finally we’ve been working closely with lock specialist Southco to offer a choice of lock upgrade solutions that work seamlessly with our range of Excel intelligent PDUS, giving the customer the ability to remotely manage access to the racks should that be required.”



The new Environ DCR racks will be available from February 2024 and are built at Environ House in Birmingham giving customers a huge choice of options and configurations to make the DCR specific to their individual requirements.



The new Environ DCR racks will be available from February 2024 and are built at Environ House in Birmingham giving customers a huge choice of options and configurations to make the DCR specific to their individual requirements.