DAVOS, Switzerland - January 16th 2024 - Acumen is conducting their annual forum interviews with global leaders at Davos as part of the World Economic Forum’s 54th annual meeting. Here, thousands of the world’s leading innovators and decision makers convene to deliberate the world’s most pressing issues. This year, the forum will be dominated by discussion on the effects of science and technological innovation on business and society.



In order to broadcast the World Economic Forum’s 2024 manifesto to the world, Acumen is publishing a series of video interviews conducted with the world’s most influential business leaders onto their digital platform.



The forum is hosted at Switzerland’s Intercontinental Davos Hotel on the river amongst the Rhaetian Alps, offering the ideal breeding ground for pragmatic solutions to the world’s biggest economic and social challenges in the digital revolution, captured by Acumen’s visual storytelling. Acumen utilises its state of the art production facilities to capture how businesses are dealing with the rapid technological changes in society.



The World Economic Forum has provided exclusive insight into the current issues that will be discussed at the meeting as part of their Open Forum. Headed by the slogan ‘From Lab to Life: Science in Action’, the issues that are primarily focused on will be science, technology, medicine and environment. Not least, the meeting will also explore political structures and the importance of the arts in society.



“In today’s business landscape, technology has become one of the biggest driving forces for innovation and growth, and this year’s World Economic Forum is at the centre of that. When it comes to businesses, their ability to innovate and work in an environment that cherishes innovation is at the heart of propelling our societies forward. We believe that fostering such environments are paramount to the success of our future. ” said Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO of Acumen Media.



Buzz words such as ‘AI’ and ‘innovation’ continuously crop up in business news but rather than just throwing these words into popular discourse, Acumen’s forum interviews give leaders’ the space and platform to properly explain and delve into the meaning of words that have the potential to shape our future.



Most notably, the Forum is renowned for stimulating cooperation between both private and public sectors, laymen and scholars, and CEO’s and policy-makers. Founded upon the ‘multi-stakeholder theory’, the Forum is committed to the principle that businesses do not operate alone but affect all stakeholders involved, including employees, suppliers and wider society.



Acumen aims to capture this healthy collaboration between disparate areas of society to drive future change and technological innovation in this digital epoch.



