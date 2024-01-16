Porto Business School has officially received a 5-year AMBA (Association of MBAs) re-accreditation and the Business Graduates Association (BGA) accreditation, which are two of the world’s leading authorities on business education.



This confirms Porto Business School’s position as a nationally and internationally recognized higher education institution, and part of an elite group of institutions whose MBAs hold international accreditations from AMBA, AACSB and EFMD.



Just 300 of the world’s 16,000 business schools, including Porto Business School, are AMBA accredited, equivalent to two percent. This re-accreditation recognizes Porto Business School’s position as a world-leading higher education institution, which has received the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education.



Porto Business School’s joint accreditation follows a two-day visit in December 2023 by a three-strong team of international business school leaders.



Porto Business School has also become the first-ever Portuguese business school to obtain a five-year Business Graduate Accreditation (BGA) from the Business Graduates Association (BGA), the sister organization to AMBA.



The BGA accreditation, relaunched in 2019 with a renewed emphasis on impact, is awarded to business schools that can unmistakably showcase a growing influence on their students and communities over a measurable period. BGA's three key pillars are responsible management, positive impact, and lifelong learning. All accredited business schools must implement BGA's Continuous Impact Model (CIM), evaluating improvements in impact across various metrics.



Porto Business School offers three types of MBA: the Executive MBA, the International MBA and the Digital MBA. Each of the programmes is tailored for executives and entrepreneurs who want to develop and strengthen their management and leadership skills, equipping them to thrive in the dynamic landscape of today's business world.



The business school is based in Porto, a city with a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and a growing number of start-ups and incubators. MBA students at Porto Business School will get the opportunity to participate in global immersion experiences and international consulting projects.



José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School says: “I am delighted to announce our AMBA re-accreditation and our recent five-year BGA accreditation from the Business Graduates Association, and we appreciate the guidance and support provided by AMBA & BGA throughout the journey. This joint accreditation reinforces our dedication to excellence and impact in responsible management education. Porto Business School’s commitment is mirrored in our innovative MBA programs, designed to empower business leaders capable of promoting positive and long-lasting impact in an ever-changing business ecosystem.”



Andrew Main Wilson, Chief Executive of AMBA & BGA, says: “I am delighted to welcome Porto Business School to the BGA network and would like to congratulate the school for being the first Business School in Portugal to become BGA accredited. Porto Business School has demonstrated a commitment to the learning experience of students, especially with the strong ties it has to the corporate world. I would also like to congratulate the School on its AMBA re-accreditation. The school is an important part of the AMBA network, which accredits just the top two percent of business schools globally. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Porto Business School.”



/ENDS

For more information, please contact Chloe Lane at BlueSky Education at chloe@bluesky-pr.com.