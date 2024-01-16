In a world where talent knows no boundaries but opportunity remains unequally distributed, Cyberbacker emerges as a transformative force bridging this divide. The prevailing adage, "Talent is everywhere. Opportunity isn’t," epitomizes the core challenge faced by countless individuals globally—a challenge Cyberbacker confronts head-on.



CEO Craig Goodliffe's acknowledgment of the abundance of talent worldwide, coupled with the scarcity of opportunities, resonates with many who recognize this dichotomy. This acknowledgment fuels Cyberbacker’s commitment to creating a level playing field where talent flourishes irrespective of geographical limitations.



The modern business landscape increasingly values diversity and the global talent pool for a myriad of reasons. Cost efficiency, 24/7 operations, enhanced innovation, adaptability, and resilience constitute just a few of the advantages reaped by businesses leveraging skills from diverse corners of the world.



Cyberbacker stands as a beacon in this realm, championing the mission to empower growth-minded business owners with economical leverage. The company serves as a conduit, connecting skilled individuals, often overlooked in their local markets, with global opportunities.



Central to Cyberbacker’s ethos is the utilization of a global talent pool, providing a lifeline for individuals skilled in specific industries or software, enabling them to transcend geographical constraints and access opportunities worldwide. Remote work options not only benefit employees unable to commute long distances due to personal commitments but also allow businesses to tap into specialized expertise.



Moreover, Cyberbacker’s commitment extends beyond mere employment; it invests in the long-term financial well-being of its talent. Initiatives like profit-sharing programs and Cyber Capital, where interest profits are shared with employees, foster a sense of ownership, promoting financial stability and growth among its workforce.



In summary, Cyberbacker’s mission embodies the belief that talent should not be confined by geographical boundaries. By providing a global platform for talent to flourish and catering to the holistic needs of both employees and businesses, Cyberbacker pioneers the transformative fusion of talent with opportunity.



Watch the Cyberbacker Forum interview here



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com