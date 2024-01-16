Square Asset Management is the largest independent real estate asset manager in Portugal with over €1.8 billion of AUM. Square Asset Management – Sociedade Gestora de Organismos de Investimento Coletivo S.A. is regulated by CMVM (Portuguese Securities Stock Commission) considered as an AIFM.



Square AM operates as an independent Asset Manager in a financial landscape dominated by strongly non-independent asset managers, further emphasizing its commitment to autonomy and client-focused service.



Holding specific expertise in real estate management, development, law, and banking altogether, Square AM renowned management team, the only team on the market working together for 30 years, secures knowledge and reassurance.



For the last couple of years Iberia investments has gain transaction as a “single” market since both Portugal & Spain share several common characteristics.



Since its launch Square AM group manages real estate funds and consultancy services, covering all sectors of real estate, including offices, retail, logistics, hotels, health and well-being, residential, alternatives, among others.



- Income Funds



Management of risk/return on core and core plus assets, especially in office, retail, logistics and distribution:



- 2 open ended real estate Funds, CA Património Crescente (CA PC) with €1.180 million of AUM. It is the largest and most awarded real estate Fund in Portugal and Property Core Real Estate Fund, an Iberian Fund, recently launched for institutional and retail Clients.



- Distressed Asset Funds



Long-term management of non-core assets, with the aim of increasing their market value and selling them.



- Specialized Funds



Long-term management of thematic assets, with the aim of increasing their market value and performance optimization.



- Consultancy & Services



Square AM is positioned as a partner of institutional investors wishing to contract the management of their investments, either through an investment Fund or another specific consultancy solution.



Square funds distributors & consultancy Clients are the state of the art in banking and asset management, such as Crédito Agrícola Bank, Montepio Bank, Best Bank, Novo Banco, Invesco, Apollo Global Management, Signal Capital Partners, Tristan Capital Partners and LCN Capital Partners, among several others.



CA Património Crescente Fund is an open-ended Fund with daily valuation and liquidity. Awarded by MSCI for best performing Iberian/Portuguese balanced portfolio 13 years in a row.



The Fund is managed with the purpose of building a balanced portfolio of assets across the various market segments, with solid tenants over 5 years leases duration.



It is the biggest Open-End Real Estate Fund (SFDR – Article 8º.)



In addition to the topics Square A.M. places a significant emphasis on data protection and cybersecurity. Through substantial yearly investments, the company demonstrates its commitment to protecting client information and ensuring the integrity of its operations. This is evidenced by the development of various applications and redundant layers of protection, showcasing a proactive approach to safeguarding client interests.



