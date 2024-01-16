Wing Mirror Man, the UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors to the trade and public, has announced it is now stocking all variants of Toyota Yaris wing mirrors from 2020 onwards - and believes it is the only UK supplier to do so.



The Bury, Greater Manchester-based company is stocking the electric; electric heated; powerful folding; and blind spot detection variants for the popular Toyota model.



Wing Mirror Man supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield. Its range of 24,000 products also includes headlights, rear lights, brake lights, fog lights, indicators and window regulators.



It supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



Trade customers can also buy from a single unit of wing mirror glass, wing mirror cover, stick on glass and glass cut to size - rather than have to bulk buy and tie up cash unnecessarily.



Both trade customers and the public can also get their wing mirror covers painted to match the colour of the vehicles by Wing Mirror Man’s professional painting service.



Wing Mirror Man employs ten staff and sells primarily via its websites https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, https://www.headlampsdirect.co.uk, and https://www.windowregulatorman.co.uk and over the telephone.



Steven Speed, Managing Director of Wing Mirror Man, said: “We are delighted to now stock all variants of wing mirrors for the Toyota Yaris from 2020 onwards. We believe that we are the only supplier in the UK to be able to offer all these variants.”



For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk or call 0161 763 0800.



Wing Mirror Man is a trading name of Buy It Online Limited.



