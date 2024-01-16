The Foodservice Packaging Association (FPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Byrne as its new executive chair, effective from 01 February 2024.



Mark takes over from former executive chair Mark Pawsey MP, and brings with him a wealth of experience following a 33-year career in the foodservice packaging industry.For the past 14 years, Mark has worked in senior sales roles within global organisations such as Anchor Packaging, Sharpak, RPC, and latterly at Sabert.



Having been involved with the FPA for over 22 years, half of that time as vice-chair, Mark has an unrivalled understanding of the association and the needs of its members.



“I am honoured to have the opportunity to work even more closely with the FPA’s members, partners and stakeholders – ensuring the interests of the entire membership are represented and their issues and concerns heard”, says Mark.



“By continuing to extend our reach and influence, and adding our voice to the challenges impacting FPA members, I hope to be able to contribute to the ongoing success of both the FPA and the foodservice packaging sector in general”.



“This appointment is great news for the association,” adds the FPA’s executive director Martin Kersh. “For many years Mark has worked tirelessly in support of the FPA. He is committed to extending the FPA’s impact within the industry and ensuring it remains a vital resource for our members”.



Mark Pawsey, outgoing chair of the FPA says: “It has been a privilege to serve as the FPA’s chair for the past four years and I am proud of what the team has accomplished together during that time. Mark is already well known throughout the industry and our membership, so it was no surprise to see his nomination so well supported. I know he is looking forward to taking the FPA to new heights and I wish him all the best for the future”.



Mark Byrne’s appointment is set to be ratified at the FPA’s AGM on Thursday, 01 February 2024.



The Foodservice Packaging Association (FPA) is a leading trade body, representing organisations associated with the foodservice packaging industry. Its membership includes both large global companies and smaller businesses – offering a broad range of foodservice products and services – together with organisations responsible for the waste collection, processing and recycling of foodservice packaging.



The FPA upholds the interests of its members when meeting with UK government, the devolved administrations, NGOs and other trade associations. Its executives sit on a number of steering groups, including: the DRS industry working group; the HMRC industry working group for the plastics tax; and the steering group for overall Defra reforms.



The FPA’s mission is to showcase innovation and provide a unified voice to advance and promote the foodservice packaging industry through advocacy and education. The annual FPA Exhibition and Awards celebrate members’ achievements and innovations; FPA Environment Seminars bring together high-level speakers from governments, industry and academia – allowing members to engage directly with policy makers and thought leaders; and the FPA’s weekly Digest disseminates complex issues, translating them into plain English to keep members informed of recent and upcoming legislation; environmental and sustainable issues; and the views and activities of relevant NGOs and other sector bodies.



The FPA is committed to promoting sustainable practices and responsible stewardship of the environment. All FPA members undertake to comply with the FPA Code of Practice, confirming that their organisations operate to the highest standards.

