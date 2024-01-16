Trellix to showcase its integrated, open solution with best-of-breed security controls at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.



SAN JOSE, Calif. – Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Trellix XDR Platform for Ransomware Detection and Response (RDR), available immediately worldwide. Trellix XDR Platform for RDR provides visibility across an organization’s entire security ecosystem and delivers critical coverage for each stage of a ransomware campaign. The solution improves SOC efficiencies and strengthens operational resilience for customers, leveraging AI-guided capabilities to reduce the time to detect, investigate, and remediate ransomware threats.



Ransomware remains the most common type of cyberattack worldwide. Socially engineered campaigns like phishing will become even more sophisticated and targeted this year, making it increasingly difficult for victims and security tools to identify and thwart. Ransomware attacks often start with email-borne threats and move across the network to other control points, such as endpoint or cloud, to exfiltrate or encrypt data. Trellix provides comprehensive and open protection, detection, and remediation at every stage of a ransomware attack with an integrated view of the threat in the Trellix XDR Platform.



“Ransomware is pervasive, and the operational damage incurred can be detrimental to the health of a business,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager, Trellix. “Organizations need complete visibility and control across the entire ransomware campaign to disrupt and avoid impact, and Trellix provides the critical coverage needed for each stage. Trellix’s AI-powered XDR Platform, industry-leading security controls, threat intelligence, and services work in unison to protect customers from advanced threats.”



The Trellix Advanced Research Center has also observed a rise in Golang-based malware. This means ransomware attacks are likely to happen faster, allowing attackers to encrypt more data at once. The Trellix XDR Platform for RDR is the only solution on the market to provide a complete set of security controls encompassing XDR, endpoint, email, network, cloud, and data security to secure customers, reducing risk and impact. Benefits include:



Strengthened Security Posture: The AI-powered Trellix XDR Platform is highly comprehensive and integrated, leveraging over 1000+ integrations. Multi-vector, multi-vendor detections accelerate detection, investigation, and response times with threat intelligence from over 40,000 Trellix customers, third parties, and data sources contextualizing and prioritizing threats.



Empowered Talent: Augmenting teams with Trellix Professional Services proactively shores up defenses with services like threat hunting, deployment quick start, and Intelligence as a Service.



Reduced Costs: A decreased time to detect, investigate, and respond to threats will reduce costs in the Security Operations Center (SOC), and vendor consolidation decreases operational and technical expenses across the organization.



