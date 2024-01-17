Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 17th, 2024



Tawuniya, a leader in the Saudi insurance sector, is closely monitoring the global conversations surrounding the insurance industry at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, taking place from January 15th to 19th, 2024. Tawuniya's trailblazing initiatives in the seamless integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations have spearheaded a transformative revolution in customer experiences, process streamlining, and risk management.



Tawuniya will bring its extensive experience and innovative strategies in the insurance sector to the forefront. As a company deeply ingrained in Saudi Arabia's economic landscape, Tawuniya has consistently led efforts to harmonize its operational and strategic approaches with the dynamic shifts in the global insurance arena.



Tawuniya's commitment to shaping the future of insurance through digitalization, technological advancements, and AI has allowed them to offer cutting-edge products and services, elevating the customer experience to new heights and setting new benchmarks in the industry. Additionally, their dedication to sustainability through joining PSI reinforces their position as a global leader, aligning with UN SDGs and promoting positive societal and environmental impacts while supporting the Kingdom's sustainable development initiatives.



With a deep understanding of the local and regional market dynamics, Tawuniya continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in Saudi Arabia, that S&P Global has recognized this growth by upgrading its financial strength rating to 'A' with a stable outlook. This positive rating is a result of Tawuniya's effective capital utilization, consistent earnings, successful underwriting, focused investment plans, and ample reserve capacity. Tawuniya's commitment to improving capital efficiency, aligning with industry standards, and leveraging operational performance and expanded scope further reinforces its strong competitive position and ability to seize new business opportunities.



Watch the Tawuniya Forum interview here



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com