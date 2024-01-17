Duckhams, the original British motor oil since 1899, is pleased to welcome Mike Bewsey as its new CEO. With many years of experience managing multi-national lubricant brands, Mike has been appointed to lead the company through its next stage of global operations.



As Duckhams enters its 125th year, Mike will direct the iconic engine oil brand during a pivotal period in its development. "Duckhams is a great brand with a rich heritage, well-loved by mechanics and motorists," Mike said. "Since its successful relaunch in 2018, Duckhams has received strong support from distributors and partners across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The brand is now available in twenty-seven countries, having doubled its global network over the past twelve months. The 125th anniversary is an incredible milestone, giving us a fantastic platform to celebrate everything Duckhams has achieved in 125 years of winning with drivers, workshops and distributors. It is an exciting time to be joining the Duckhams family."



Mike began his automotive career at Unipart before becoming Sales & Marketing Director at Comma Oil and Business Unit Director at Moove Europe. Keen to support the broader lubricants industry, Mike served as Chairman of the UK lubricants organisation, the Verification of Lubricant Specifications (VLS), from 2021 to 2023. He is currently President of the United Kingdom Lubricants Association (UKLA), leading their work to represent the lubricants industry in the UK and abroad, actively engaging with other trade associations and the UK and European Governments on matters impacting the lubricants industry.



Duckhams has a long history dating back to 1899 when Alexander Duckham first established his own oil company. His entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has been at the company's heart since then. Duckhams was responsible for the development of revolutionary new process oils that controlled the build-up of carbon deposits in the 1920s and launched the first synchromesh gear oil in the 1930s. In 1951, Duckhams introduced Europe's first multigrade oil, an innovation which transformed lubrication technology forever.

Mike's appointment comes after Rajat Moitra joined the business as Global Chief Marketing Officer, and Chris Clarkson became Global Technical and Procurement Officer at the end of 2023. These senior-level engagements have created a new leadership team with decades of experience leading multi-national lubricants brands.



With a motorsports legacy spanning over fifty years, Duckhams has sponsored winners in motorcycle racing, Formula 1, Formula 3, Formula Ford and the Porsche Carrera Cup. Duckhams-sponsored Jackie Ickx won the F1 Race of Champions at Brands Hatch in 1974, and in 1975, James Hunt won the Dutch Grand Prix in a Surtees. In 1981, Ari Vatanen became the World Rally Champion. Duckhams' involvement with the Porsche Carrera GB Cup began in 2021 with a first victory by Duckhams driver Dan Cammish, followed by Adam Smalley's victory in 2023. Duckhams are also OR BRIC Superbike 2023 champions in Thailand, solidifying their motorsports legacy.



Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available in twenty-seven countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



To find out more, visit www.duckhams.com.

For media enquiries, contact Rajat Moitra at rajat@duckhams.co.uk or call +971044587390.