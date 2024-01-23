APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the professional recruitment outsourcing sector, has expanded its operation with the launch of APSCo OutSource Europe.







Based out of Berlin, the new division will be headed up by Oliver Kömpf who has joined as Managing Director. Oliver brings with him more than 25 years’ experience in the MSP and RPO sector with AMS and Hays.







This latest move follows significant successes for APSCo OutSource since its launch in 2021, which has seen membership numbers grow year-on-year alongside the creation of the OutSource Client Community – a collaborative group of prestigious HR, TA and Procurement leaders who represent leading organisations.







Melanie Forbes, Managing Director, APSCo OutSource, commented:



“I’m delighted to not only announce the expansion of APSCo OutSource but also welcome Oliver to the team. His incredible experience delivering RPO and MSP solutions across EMEA will add real value to our members, Trusted Partners and the OutSource Client Community. This latest move follows growing demand from the outsource market for more parity of solutions and best practice guidance across the continent. While the US and UK markets present prime opportunities for outsource providers, the European market is slightly behind in terms of the maturity of solutions. With siloed solutions being run in highly complex employment remits – particularly across the DACH Region – there is an appetite for clear and concise outsourcing guidance, and that’s where APSCo OutSource Europe and its network have an opportunity to deliver.”



Oliver Kömpf, Managing Director, APSCo OutSource Europe added:



“I’m excited to be part of the European growth of APSCo OutSource. Having spent many years launching and supporting MSP and RPO programmes across EMEA, the opportunity to use this knowledge for the benefit of the outsourcing sector was one I couldn’t turn down. I truly believe that together we are better and I’m looking forward to bringing some of the best minds in the European outsource community together to share best practice, innovate and improve solutions. Being able to leverage the experience of APSCo Global and APSCo OutSource – along with the extensive knowledge of Mel and the rest of the team – will be beneficial in accelerating the maturity of the market across Europe. We already have a number of great names on board as members and Trusted Partners – with many more set to join us over the coming year.”







