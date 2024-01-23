Nottingham-headquartered managed IT and cyber security services provider, Littlefish, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Hall as its new Chief Revenue Officer.



Hall officially stepped into the newly created role in January this year after spending nearly a year serving as Non-Executive Director at Littlefish. His previous role of nine years was as CEO at Crown Hosting Data Centres, a joint venture between the Cabinet Office and Ark Data Centres. He was also CRO at Ark, where he grew the company from a turnover of £1M/annum to £100M/annum.



Prior to Ark, Hall worked for HP where he led the sales team across the public sector.



In his early career, Hall also served in the Royal Navy for 19 years in the Fleet Air Arm as a chartered aeronautical engineer.



The new appointment follows Littlefish’s backing by Bowmark Capital in July 2022, a leading private equity investment firm specialising in growth companies. In his new role, Hall will be accountable for all revenue generation processes and retention activities at Littlefish, helping to drive further growth and increase the company’s customer base.



Passionate about continuing to disrupt the status quo in the Managed Services market by offering a world-class service experience, Hall joins Littlefish at a pivotal time for the company, which has grown exponentially year on year ever since 2017 (and previously received private equity backing from LDC in 2019). Upon the new appointment, he comments:



“I am excited to play an instrumental part in Littlefish’s significant growth plans as we build on twelve years of sustained, organic growth. We will be building on the solid foundation we already have and entering new markets to upset the status quo by delivering service excellence at a much more competitive price for our customers.



Littlefish is a business I'm sure will continue to make a genuine difference to the thousands of customers it serves, and I am looking forward to helping the team to further improve our already excellent offering.”



Today, Littlefish deliver managed IT and cyber security to 100,000+ users globally, and to a variety of organisations both in the private and public sectors. While anticipating a continuation of its organic growth, the company is also keen to invest in broadening its portfolio over the coming year, particularly in the fields of DevOps, digital transformation, and data management.







Photo attached: Steve Hall, CRO, Littlefish.