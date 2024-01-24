The UK’s leading independent restaurant guide - SquareMeal - has announced the best restaurants that London has to offer in 2024. SquareMeal’s London Top 100 shines a spotlight on the capital’s greatest places to eat, as voted for by both critics and diners.



Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and the opinion of SquareMeal’s own expert critics, the London Top 100 Restaurants is a true reflection of the city’s beautifully varied dining scene. The list features everything from fine dining experiences through to gastropubs and everything in between. Each restaurant is truly unique but all have one thing in common - an unmissable experience.



Shoreditch restaurant Lyle’s named the best in London



SquareMeal’s Best Restaurant in London title went to Lyle’s - a restaurant that needs little introduction from us. Celebrating its tenth birthday this year, Lyle’s has evolved from a young, brash newcomer to one of London’s most recognisable and essential modern restaurants, reflecting a 30-place rise from last year’s list to take top spot in 2024.



The serene whitewashed interiors belie the technical precision going on behind the scenes, where James Lowe and team weave their magic. Lyle’s is also home to an exceptional non-alcoholic drinks offering - another sign that this trailblazer remains one of London’s most innovative restaurants too.



SquareMeal’s Managing Editor, Ellie Donnell, explains, ‘London's restaurant scene moves very quickly, which is why our Top 100 Restaurant lists become more important every year. They allow us to pause and reflect on the incredible restaurants from the year prior - both new and old - while giving those at the height of their culinary careers the time and attention they deserve.



‘In Lyle's, we have a restaurant that has not only stood the test of time, but continues to push the boundaries of what modern British food means today. James and his team have managed to capture the very essence of casual fine dining in a truly timeless restaurant, where a focus on UK-grown produce, exceptional plates and friendly service will never go out of fashion. Bravo!’



Full list can be viewed here



IMAGES and further information: Click here for high res images and info on Google Drive



Editor’s notes:



For additional information, industry comment and any queries please contact: Caroline Hendry - Caroline.Hendry@squaremeal.co.uk



SquareMeal started over 30 years ago, as a guide to the best restaurants in the City of London. Since then, SquareMeal has grown to encompass the whole UK, reaching more than one million users per month. In 2018, Dean Yardley (founder of Hitched, the UK’s leading wedding discovery platform) came on as CEO and the brand moved to a fully digital platform.