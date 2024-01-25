Vlerick Business School has launched a new Sustainability Research Centre, aimed at creating research to educate businesses further on sustainability and empower them to achieve positive impact.



The research centre will unite faculty from multiple disciplines, all of whom have hands-on research focused on the field of sustainability, with the aim of informing companies further on the topic.



Faculty’s research will span the full spectrum of ESG topics – from climate and the environment through to society, economics and governance – and centre members are able to set the priorities for this research, gaining actionable insights, frameworks and tools for supporting their organisation’s sustainability journey.



“Sustainability is high on the corporate agenda. The global challenges we’re facing are enormous.”, says Jonathan De Grande, Head of Vlerick’s Sustainability Centre. But at the same time, they provide tremendous opportunities for organisations to think beyond the bottom line – and to reshape businesses to have a positive impact on people, planet and profit.”



Not only is the centre focused on research from faculty, but it is also a vibrant ecosystem of sustainability managers and directors, representing companies that are on a mission to accelerate their sustainability approach, and providing their own insights and experiences too.



The centre is launched in partnership with Ageas – the multinational insurance organisation -, and currently has a number of members, including Brussels Airport, Aliaxis, Beaulieu International Group, Duvel Mootgart, What’s Cooking?, Fedrus International, Luminus, KBC and Südzucker, all of whom are sharing their experiences and insights, and helping to shape future research.



The sustainability research centre is just one of several initiatives launched in recent years by Vlerick Business School focused on helping businesses better push towards their sustainability goals.



The European Executive MBA – an international Exec MBA taught across five different locations – was also recently launched, with the aim to provide skillsets to candidates with a leadership mindset and awareness towards sustainability, to make their businesses more sustainable.



If you would like to know more about the sustainability research centre please follow this link: https://www.vlerick.com/en/for-companies/research-for-your-c...



If you would like to speak with the head of the research centre, please contact Peter Remon at BlueSky Education – peter@bluesky-pr.com +44 (0) 77 235 228 30.