A new Irish EdTech platform is taking a proactive stance to address the rising challenges of unhealthy relationships.



A survey conducted by dara & co has revealed a stark reality, indicating that over 50% of women aged 35-54 and nearly 25% of men under 45 acknowledge having experienced unhealthy relationships.



The comprehensive survey conducted nationwide has revealed that 54% of respondents acknowledge experiencing feelings of loneliness. This statistic sharply increases among specific demographics, with a staggering 77% of females aged 18-24 and 62% of those uncomfortable with their financial situation reporting heightened feelings of isolation.



A significant 34% of survey participants admit to not loving themselves completely as they are. This sentiment intensifies among specific age groups, reaching 46% among females aged 25-34 and further escalating to 48% among females aged 35-44.



The survey finds that almost 7 in 10 men feel better connected to others due to technology. The platform places importance on male mental well-being. One of the offerings for men is the Mindful Masculinity workshop offering practical tools and strategies to navigate and control stress effectively. This workshop aims to break down stereotypes, provide a safe space for open discussions, and empower men to prioritise their mental health.



Naomh McElhatton, CEO and Founder of dara and co said “We encourage open, inclusive, and forward-thinking whether it’s a relationship with yourself, family, partner, sibling or colleagues and how to tackle scenarios such as coming out, burnout and sex. We’re changing the conversation around relationships.



“These findings underscore the complex and evolving nature of modern relationships, with implications for mental well-being, self-perception, and the role of technology in fostering connections. dara & co, is taking heed of these statistics and is committed to addressing the core needs of users. The platform goes beyond traditional learning by placing humans front and centre at every touchpoint, providing reassurance and peace of mind through genuine connections and expert guidance”.



Elaine Burke, Editor-in-Chief of dara & co said, “dara & co distinguishes itself as more than just an EdTech platform; it stands as a force for good in the realm of personal development and relationships. Beyond traditional educational functions, the platform leverages technology to address critical issues such as loneliness, isolation, and relationship challenges, seeking to impact users' personal growth and interpersonal connections positively.



“Through a diverse array of offerings, including live masterclasses, pre-recorded sessions, podcasts, and other digital resources, dara & co delivers expert-led content. Embracing technology as a catalyst, the platform fosters an interactive and supportive community of experts, providing users with an engaging space to connect and actively participate in their personal development and relationship journeys”.



In a landscape where societal dynamics and communication norms are continually evolving, dara & do offers a fresh perspective. This involves acknowledging the diverse nature of relationships in the digital age and actively shaping and influencing the dialogue surrounding them.



Visit daraandco.com and embark on your transformative journey.



About Dara & Co

dara & co is a consumer focused EdTech platform committed to transforming relationship journeys by addressing the rising challenges of unhealthy relationships. With a dedication to inclusivity, accessibility, and personalised experiences, dara & co stands at the forefront of reshaping the way individuals approach personal growth and relationship education.



About Naomh McElhatton, CEO

An award-winning, seasoned entrepreneur, speaker, and mentor renowned for her female leadership in the technology and digital education sectors. In addition to her role at dara & co, Naomh is a recognised thought leader through her work as a STEM Ambassador and is the Entrepreneurial Lead for Women in AI Ireland, who are passionate about AI that champions diversity and inclusion.

Naomh also contributes her expertise as a Board Member at Queens University Belfast (Students Union). With a career spanning over two decades, Naomh has accrued invaluable experience navigating the dynamic technology and digital education space. Her portfolio includes fostering the growth of diverse companies, ranging from nimble start-ups and spin-outs to collaborating with established 1 billion GBP enterprises.



About Elaine Burke, Editor-in-Chief

Award-winning Irish media professional with 15 years' experience in print, online and broadcast media. Passionate about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, maths) and effective communication. Having served as a product lead, people manager, writer, editor, science communicator, podcaster, broadcaster, MC, moderator and keynote speaker.

Aside from her role as Editor-in-Chief at dara & co, Elaine is also the host of For Tech's Sake, a podcast taking a side-eye view of innovation. TV & streaming analyst on The Last Word, TodayFM. She was previously an executive leadership team member at Silicon Republic, leading projects involving web development, content strategy, remote work, automation and overall operations.