HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C., previously known as AXA Green Crescent, stands tall as one of the UAE's leading insurance corporations, safeguarding over 150,000 corporate employees. Their niche lies in offering unparalleled life insurance and pension solutions tailored for businesses and individuals alike. The company's commitment to redefining insurance in the modern world has earned it a prominent spot among industry leaders featured in the "Innovators & Disruptors of the Middle East" documentary series, presented by Khaleej Times and CBS News.



As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, HAYAH Insurance stands at the forefront, offering innovative solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike. With a mission to make insurance a catalyst for a brighter and more secure future, HAYAH Insurance is challenging traditional norms and introducing a fresh perspective to the insurance sector.



Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance, states, "Our mission at HAYAH Insurance is to transform insurance into a powerful tool for securing one's financial future. We believe in reimagining insurance to serve the evolving needs of our customers, and this belief drives our every action."



HAYAH Insurance's digital transformation is at the core of its commitment to providing a seamless and intuitive customer experience. Through cutting-edge technology, customers can purchase policies online, manage claims effortlessly, and access insurance solutions that integrate seamlessly into their daily lives.



Mohamed Seghir, further adds, "Our digital-first approach is all about making insurance accessible and convenient. We understand that our customers have busy lives, and we aim to provide insurance solutions that fit seamlessly into their daily routines."



Beyond insurance, HAYAH Insurance is actively promoting financial wellness among its customers. With innovative products like the “Simple Saver”, “Smart Saver” and "Employee Secure Saver," HAYAH Insurance is empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. This approach aligns with the UAE government's vision of enabling financial inclusion and security.



Watch the HAYAH Insurance Innovation & Disruption Video on CBS Here



About HAYAH Insurance:



HAYAH Insurance is a leading digital insurer in the UAE, specializing in life and medical insurance, as well as a range of business services. With a commitment to innovation, Digital-first and customer-centricity, HAYAH Insurance is dedicated to simplifying insurance and promoting financial wellness for individuals and businesses across the region.



What sets HAYAH apart? It's their rooted local expertise, blended seamlessly with cutting-edge digital capabilities. This blend not only simplifies insurance but also instils confidence.



At the core of their value proposition is the unique combination of local insight, digital convenience, and industry leadership, ensuring they're always a step ahead in serving the customers. HAYAH, where local meets digital, and expertise meets innovation.



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Acumen Media

Distribution Coordinator

s.dale@acumenmedia.com