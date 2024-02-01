26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/mar24





LONDON (1 February 2024) — The March issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. This month’s cover story focuses on fresh experiences in South Africa — from luxury rail journeys and undulating coastal road trips to wine tours, mountain adventures and vibrant neighbourhoods humming with creativity.



This latest issue also comes with a 100-page USA guide, offering a wealth of inspiration for travellers looking to savour the nation at its most iconic, whether that means delving into America’s diner scene, immersing yourself in the real Wild West or taking a low-carbon tour of Route 66 by electric car.





ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:

Scotland: experience the UK at its most elemental with a trek across the frost-covered Highlands.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: culture and conservation on a Caribbean island-hopping tour.

Kyrgyzstan: the formidable Tian Shan mountains are home to one of the world’s most enigmatic predators.

Canada: everything you need to know about planning a once-in-a-lifetime Canadian road trip.

Berlin: the movers and shakers reinventing the German capital's enduring arts and culture scene.

Dubai: a hidden history lies behind the ultramodern facade of this grand and luxurious metropolis.

Murcia: River rafting, bar-hopping and empty beaches in one of southeast Spain's most overlooked regions.

Bogota: Indigenous ingredients are king in Colombia’s fertile, mountain-bound capital.

Hong Kong: In Asia’s ‘World City’ unforgettable stays come with dazzling dining options and skyline views.



Smart traveller: France marks 150 years of Impressionism; music festivals in Petra and beyond; the flavours of West Bengal; Nashville for music-lovers; Zanzibar’s hotel scene; a family adventure in North Queensland; a city break in Dijon; a woodland stay in Beaulieu; top reads for 2024; and kayaking essentials.



Notes from an author: Dom Joly on travelling to Canada’s Fogo Island with a flat-earther.



Meet the adventurer: Louis Alexander discusses running a marathon on all seven continents.



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on unique safari experiences, travelling to Japan for cherry-blossom season, off-road bikepacking trails in the UK and the best group tours for wheelchair users. The Info celebrates 50 years of Bhutan opening its borders to international travellers, while Hot Topic explores the potential disruption caused by Iceland’s volcanoes and Report asks whether the aviation industry can really achieve net zero CO2 by 2050. Finally, photographer Josh Humbert talks about capturing Tahiti’s surfers for How I Got the Shot.



