The Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Ministry of Education and AACSB International (AACSB) have extended their agreement to advance business education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an additional three years. Through the agreement, all organizations will work together to improve mutual understanding of their respective global accreditation activities, explore synergies, and collaborate through shared events.



Established in 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to over 1,800 member organizations and more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide. As the longest-serving and largest business education network, AACSB connects lifelong learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. AACSB currently has 11 accredited schools in business and one with supplemental accounting accreditation in the UAE.



"We are delighted to be collaborating with CAA and MOE so that together we can continue to build and enhance the quality and value of business education in the UAE,” said Stephanie Bryant, global chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “The depth of experience and coverage of these organizations in the region will truly complement AACSB’s work in global business education.”



The agreement is in effect for three years, with an opportunity for renewal at the end of the period.



