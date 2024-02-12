Pilot, Flight Attendant & Model: Career experts uncover the world’s top dream jobs including each country’s ideal role.



Global career and resume experts Jobseeker used search engine data to show the most popular dream jobs around the world. From aspiring writers, influencers and YouTubers to teachers, lawyers and pilots, the whole world has an idea about their dream job.





A pilot is the most popular dream job overall, with “how to become a pilot” searched 50,000 times as of January 2024 – this high-flying career is #1 in 55 countries.



Bucking the trend, modelling is the top dream job across Europe – it tops the list in 25 European countries including France, Italy, Sweden and Germany.



Other popular dream jobs around the world include influencer, teacher, lawyer, doctor, YouTuber, photographer and writer – it appears aspirations vary greatly between traditional careers and modern roles evolving from the internet.



See the full dream jobs campaign, including regional maps and continent-wide breakdowns, on the Jobseeker website.



Jobseeker spokesperson commenting on dream jobs and what they mean:

“Our dream jobs campaign has been incredibly exciting to develop, revealing key patterns and differences between what we view as a dream job. While the prospect of becoming a pilot is a strong theme across the study, the sheer variety of career paths on show indicates there is no one-size-fits-all approach to career satisfaction and fulfilment. We’re uplifted to see more modern pathways such as influencers and YouTubers make the list. Who knows what people’s dream jobs will be as professions evolve in the next 10, 20 and 50 years? Each country around the world has a unique viewpoint on what a dream career means. Jobseekers consider a myriad of factors, contemplating their passions, interests, values and motivations alongside their skillsets and personalities to find a path that’s right for them. To secure their dream job, job seekers should learn everything they can about the role, understand the pathway to get there and start building a professional network. It’s important job seekers refine their skill set for their chosen career path, showcasing this in their CVs and applications to get a foot in the door.”



Many job seekers have sky-high ambitions. The most searched-for dream job around the globe is a pilot, topping the list in 55 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan and Australia. Meanwhile, flight attendant comes third, ranking top in 23 countries with the United States, Canada and Mexico among them. The popularity trend for roles like pilot and flight attendant proves an ambition to travel sits at the heart of many people’s dream careers.



Meanwhile, 45 countries indicated becoming a model as their dream job, making it the runner-up in this study. Europe was a key driver for this trend, with the continent’s notoriety as a fashion powerhouse likely influencing local people. The likes of Italy, France and Denmark chose modelling as their dream profession. Perhaps this isn’t too surprising with Paris, Milan and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks being among the most notable fashion events in the world!



A broad spectrum of possibilities is reflected across the globe, showcasing a variety of different aspirations as the likes of teachers, lawyers, doctors, and even detectives appear in the study. Modern professions such as YouTubers and influencers also proved popular, suggesting new online pathways are widening career prospects and speaking to a new generation of career hunters.



Top 10 dream jobs by global search volume

1. Pilot - 50,000

2. Flight attendant - 29,000

3. Model - 25,000

4. Psychologist - 17,000

5. Influencer - 17,000

6. Doctor - 15,000

7. Teacher - 14,000

8. Lawyer - 14,000

9. Firefighter - 14,000

10. Entrepreneur - 13,000



The top 10 dream jobs are reflective of the global search volume for the term “how to become X” revealing the most popular dream jobs across the world. Traditional careers like pilot, doctor and teacher are prominent in the data but sit alongside modern jobs such as an influencer. How will this table look as dream jobs continue to evolve in the future?



Jobseeker analysed the average salary for the top 10 dream job positions using the United Kingdom and the United States as samples. Average salaries were pulled to see whether the values, skillset, opportunities and experience a dream job provides outpaces a requirement for financial gain. The most well-paid dream jobs in the top 10 are doctor, lawyer, pilot in the US and doctor, lawyer, and entrepreneur in the UK – perhaps salary does play a key role in what we consider to be a dream job, but it’s not a complete match.



To support people looking to find their dream job, Jobseeker’s experts have created a guide to the top 10 most-searched-for dream jobs complete with job descriptions, expected salary and career path advice. See here for all additional campaign information: https://www.jobseeker.com/en/resume/articles/dream-jobs-arou...





–ENDS–





Editorial notes



Campaign methodology:

As CV and resume experts, Jobseeker set out to explore the world’s most popular dream jobs. A seed list of the most popular jobs was obtained by combining lists from around the careers market, choosing 35 jobs most commonly associated with a dream career.



To find the top 10 most popular dream jobs overall, the seed list was uploaded to the search analysis tool Ahrefs and ranked by total global search volume (GV). Search volume was separated by country to find the most popular dream job in each country across six populated continents (Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America).



Each country in the list was assessed against the 35 dream jobs using the search template “how to become a [JOB TITLE]”, with the most searched dream job for each country listed as the final result.



When data for certain regions wasn’t available through Ahrefs, Google Keyword Planner was used as the deciding factor. Some regions have been omitted from the results for lack of data when assessed against both platforms.



Research on careers websites was conducted to record the average salary for the top 10 dream jobs in the UK and the U.S. These figures are correct at the time of the study.



Data recorded: January 2024



Images:

High-res images of the global map and each continent are available to download and use here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ko8tmsz5j7s35eov3p16w/h?rlkey...



When referencing the images, please attribute them with a link to: https://www.jobseeker.com/en/resume/articles/dream-jobs-arou...



About Jobseeker:

Launching as a flagship brand in 2021, Jobseeker’s mission is to be the #1 toolbox for job seekers. Jobseeker is a comprehensive toolbox that empowers candidates to navigate the employment market through innovative solutions. As the voice of the job seeker, they guide applicants towards the next step in their career with access to an intuitive CV builder, application tracker, cover letter generator, and job matcher. Jobseeker’s toolbox has expanded across 28 languages and services applicants across almost every worldwide territory.



Media Contact:

Laura Mallinson

Digital PR Manager

laura.m@seeker.digital



We hope this release was of interest to you. If you wish to use it for a story, a link to is required https://www.jobseeker.com/en/resume/articles/dream-jobs-arou...