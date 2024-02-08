The Rotterdam School of Management (Erasmus University), FERM Rotterdam and knowledge institutions and companies from the Rotterdam maritime sector, have joined forces for a new research project on cybersecurity. Together, they will help large and small companies around Rotterdam port to identify and, where possible, address vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity.



The project is funded by the TKI Dinalog, part of the Topsector Logistics, under the innovation programme CyberSecurity4NL, and starts in response to new regulations on cybersecurity to be introduced in 2024.



As part of these regulations, a duty of care will arise for companies to conduct their own cybersecurity risk analyses, among other things. This may include a focus on risks and vulnerabilities arising in the chain.



Evelien Bras, director FERM Rotterdam says:



"Chains in the maritime sector are complex, non-hierarchical and contain special parties that fulfil unique roles. Identifying cyber vulnerabilities in business ecosystems in the maritime sector and port is therefore of great importance. During the project, a broader group of organisations in and around the port will be involved. This research is going to help us strengthen our approach and make it more effective."



Strengthening cyber resilience port complex Rotterdam



Together with knowledge parties NHL Stenden (professor Maritime IT Security, Dr Stephen McCombie) and TU Delft (chair of Cyber Governance, Prof Michiel van Eeten), research is being conducted into the mapping of chains for a number of crucial processes in the port, specific governance issues arising from the involvement of various national and local regulators, and the way in which small and medium-sized enterprises can be involved effectively in cyber resilience initiatives.



Prof Albert Veenstra, Professor of Trade and Logistics, Rotterdam School of Management, and project leader says: "The funding from the CS4NL programme gives us the unique opportunity to help the maritime sector around Rotterdam take crucial steps in developing their cyber resilience."



The consortium for the research project consists of the following parties: Erasmus University Rotterdam - Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus UPT, TU Delft Faculty of TBM, NHL Stenden Lectoraat Maritime IT Security, FERM, Schuberg Philis, Kotug, Lloyd's Register, Platform Veilig Ondernemen, Municipality of Rotterdam, SmartPort. The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports the project, coordinating its approach through FERM. In addition, the Province of South Holland is funding additional activities of Erasmus UPT.





For further information please contact Kerry Ruffle at BlueSky Education - kerry@bluesky-pr.com / +44(0)1582 790701