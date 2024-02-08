Oticon Intent™ can understand what users want and need to listen to and adapts the support it provides seamlessly to individual needs

Oticon introduces an innovative new hearing aid that can understand a hearing aid user’s listening intentions and respond accordingly.



With the launch of the new premium hearing aid, Oticon Intent, global hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon, is taking the next important step on the journey to solve the No.1 challenge for people with hearing loss – hearing speech in noise. With new groundbreaking 4D Sensor technology, Oticon Intent™ can understand what users want and need to listen to and adapts the support it provides seamlessly to individual needs.



Our ears gather the sounds around us, but the true hero in sound processing is the brain, constantly working to make sense of sound. Based on this, Oticon’s unique BrainHearing™ approach to creating technology supports the natural way the brain works. New BrainHearing insights show that head and body movement gives important information about what’s most crucial for hearing aid users to hear at a given moment. These insights powered the development of the new 4D Sensor technology embedded in Oticon Intent, introducing a better way to ensure the brain has all the details it needs.



While being physically active, it’s necessary to be aware of surroundings to understand them and move around safely. In conversation, users tend to keep their heads still to engage with a single person or move their heads in a group conversation to engage with different people. When struggling to hear what someone is saying, users are likely to lean-in to listen. Oticon Intent combines all these inputs to understand the hearing aid user's listening intentions and adapt accordingly.



“BrainHearing is central to everything we do because sound is a vital source of stimulation for the brain,” said Thomas Behrens, Vice President of Audiology at Oticon. “If you have a hearing loss, you can actually protect your brain from cognitive decline by using active hearing aids which enable you to connect with others and let you engage in life to the fullest. With Oticon Intent we ensure hearing takes less effort and that you can communicate with ease in any situation. You can also enjoy future-proof, next-generation connectivity technology, crafted into the smallest form factor we have designed to date within this category. We are confident that with Oticon Intent, you will be able to seamlessly engage in life and the digital world like never before.”





Even in challenging, noisy environments, Oticon Intent makes it possible to:



• Move through a crowd with seamless awareness, while orienting to the surrounding sounds.

• Begin chatting with a group of people, thanks to heightened access to voices and balanced background sounds so they are not bothering, while still accessible.

• Start a more intimate conversation with one person, gaining full access to the speaker’s voice amidst the noise all around.



Engage in the digital world like never before

Oticon Intent offers the next generation of Bluetooth® audio, with LE Audio Bluetooth, delivering easy connection to more smart devices* than ever, allowing for a detailed, high quality sound experience for hands-free calls and direct streaming of music, audio book and much more. By double-tapping the Oticon Intent hearing aid, answering calls becomes a simple task. With improved rapid charging, Oticon Intent provides more than a full day’s battery life, after just two hours of charge. The new hearing aids are also ready for future communication technologies such as Auracast™ broadcast audio.**



To explore this revolutionary hearing aid that helps users to engage in life like never before, visit https://www.oticon.global/oticon-intent



* Android™ devices need to have Android 14 and support LE Audio Bluetooth to allow hands-free communication or the Android Protocol for Audio Streaming (ASHA) to allow direct streaming to Oticon Intent. Please visit https://www.oticon.global/compatibility for more information.

** Android™, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG. Any use of such marks by Demant is under license. Other trademarks and tradenames are those of their respective owners.



About Oticon

More than 700 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 20,000 employees and revenues of around DKK 20 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. https://www.oticon.global



