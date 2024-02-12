FUNNY BIRDS’ SECRET GARDEN at the PALM BEACH SHOW



Funny Birds are premiering at The Palm Beach Show|Feb 15th-20th 2024 with Veuve Clicquot and Whispering Angel.



Venetian artist Anna Paola Cibin presents, for the first time exclusively at the Palm Beach Show, her aviary installation created to celebrate the beauty of birds, their details and natural perfection, reflected in the 46 hand made Murano glass birds.



The Funny Bird’s Secret Garden is an inspiration that stems from Anna Paola’s life and her close connection to Venice and the natural world of the Lagoon that surrounds one of the most beautiful cities and its islands in the world.



Known for her Arazzi ( tapestries ), her velvet screens and the numerous fish she has designed and created to support the Lagoon of Venice, exhibiting her installation “No Room in the Lagoon” the Art Biennale of Venice in 2013, she has now turned her eye and her skills to a new dimension of glass craftsmanship creating a collection of glass sculptures, each differing in colours, personality and design - each and every one born from a sketch on paper, and completed in shape and form beside her straight from the furnace.



Working with the maestro ( the master craftsman) they shape and form the melting glass which heats up to at 1200 degrees to then be hand finished in just moments to Anna Paola’s sketches. The results are a union of a creative mind working with one of the world-class furnaces which make the island of Murano famous for its glass-making.



This precious Venetian art is one that this Italian artist has close to her heart, and working with this age-old glass material, she has discovered the possibility of bringing her love of colour, into new dimensions and techniques with the production of her art, fine tuned and hand-made with the master glass blowers.



These new iridescent creations by Anna Paola Cibin, capture the humour of a Chiff-Chaff with its fine bands of glass wrapped around its head, the elegance of a Long-Tailed Tit with its long glass tail to balance on, a Linnet sporting its red punky crest, the Starling with its speckled body just as nature made him, and to name just one more of the 46, our favorite, the feisty red & pink Bullfinch proudly standing its ground. The list is endless and full of personality.



The world of these poetic “Funny Birds” is their bespoke habitat designed and created by Anna Paola for the Palm Beach Show, and one conceived for them to sit on their “branches” in an open aviary-style installation, immersing them with the sound of young spring birdsong. As if by serendipity, the number 46 was the spontaneous number which she chose, when asked how many birds were going to be created. Anna Paola completed this project with 46 Funny Birds which as a collective number represent creativity, discovery, inner strength and resilience.





About the Palm Beach Show:



The 2024 Palm Beach Show, known for its curated selection of finest art, jewellery, antiques and design goods, takes place from Feb 15th to 20th 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre. And this year also marks the Presidents’ Day Weekend.

The collaboration with Veuve Cliquot and Whispering Angel Wine, adds an enjoyable element to the show, making it a must-attend for connoissuers, art collectors and enthusiast alike.



Special thanks to Sponsors, Veuve Clicquot, Whispering Angel, Bonhams, Florida Design, Palm Beach Illustrated, Golden Goat and BIODESIGN

for the realisation of the aviary of the

Funny Birds’ Secret Garden Installation.



The Palm Beach Show:

Opening Night Preview Party

Thursday February 15th, 2024. 5pm - 10pm



General Show Dates

February 16th to 20th from 11am - 6pm daily.



For more information about the Palm Beach Show: www.PalmBeachShow.com





BIOGRAPHY|ANNA PAOLA CIBIN



Anna Paola Cibin (born 1974, in Venice) after studying art with a specialisation in weaving, she moved to London where she specialised in fabric design. Upon her return to Venice, she worked with the master glassblowers of the island of Murano. Through this partnership, she learned about the techniques of glass production and the possibilities offered by this material.

Some of her textile designs became part of the company collection of the firm Lorenzo Rubelli s.p.a. Other designs are now in the permanent collection at the Palazzo Mocenigo Textile Museum in Venice.



Since 1997, her interest has focused on an exploration of printing on velvet, a technique that has marked her creative identity. In a very personal and original way, she has reinterpreted the ancient technique for dyeing and printing Venetian tapestries. Each of her white silk velvets is hand dyed with pigments and precious ancient powders. The surface of the silk velvet becomes magical, tactile and alive, enriched by brilliant colors, gold and silver leaves, glass and Murrine from Murano island. The silk velvet illuminated by natural or artificial light, either direct or diffused, can completely change colour, continuously mutating into a new and surprising work. The colours and glass details appear and disappear depending on the direction from which the tapestry is viewed: what was not grasped at first sight emerges unexpectedly after careful and patient observation, leaving the viewer astonished.



Anna Paola’s works have been exhibited in Venice, Milan, Florence, Vienna, Paris, London, Singapore, New York, and Eindhoven. In 2009, she created twelve works for Assicurazioni Generali as prizes for the Venice Historical Regatta. In 2010, she exhibited a series of tapestries and works in glass for her personal show, Bestiary of Marco Polo – the path of eroticism. Her book, VelvetLagoonVelvet, became part of the permanent library of the Furniture, Textiles and Fashion Department at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London. She can name among her collectors Mr. Pierre Rosenberg, from The Louvre Museum in Paris.



ENDS



