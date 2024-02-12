The Trinity MBA surges 21 places in the Financial Times’ 2024 Global MBA Ranking



Trinity Business School’s Full-Time MBA Programme has risen 21 places in this year’s Global MBA Ranking, published today by the Financial Times, placing 66th globally.



In 2023, Trinity’s FT MBA ranked 87th in the world.



Alongside, a strong performance on a global level, the Full-Time MBA at Trinity also ranked 21st in Europe and 1st in Ireland.



In achieving such an impressive overall result, the business school performed strongly across several areas:



Trinity’s continued commitment to responsible business and social value saw the school’s FT MBA rank well for carbon footprint (18th worldwide), as well as ESG and net zero teaching (28th worldwide).



The Trinity MBA also ranked well for diversity, securing 30th place for international mobility.



A standout achievement, the business school’s MBA ranked among the top 10 programmes globally for value for money.



Trinity’s FT MBA success comes as the business school continues on a sharp upward trajectory. In recent years, Trinity has dramatically increased in size, expanded its educational offering – notably to include a Flexible Executive MBA; and most recently to offer a MSc Responsible Business & Sustainability – and has doubled down on its commitment to a better, healthier and more sustainable future by championing their strategy of “Transforming Business for Good”.



Reflecting Trinity’s success in the FT’s 2024 Global MBA Ranking, as well as the school’s broader direction, Professor Laurent Muzellec, Dean of Trinity Business School, says:



“We are immensely proud of Trinity Business School's leap in the FT MBA rankings, a testament to our 'Transforming Business for Good' strategy. This recognition reflects our commitment to diversity, with a mix of student backgrounds, gender balance, and high international mobility. Our leadership in Climate Action, especially our 18th global rank in Carbon Footprint management and 28th in ESG and net zero teaching, highlights our dedication to sustainability. It's also encouraging to see the FT acknowledging our MBA's position in the value for money category, highlighting that we deliver advanced knowledge at a competitive price. This achievement celebrates our journey towards empowering leaders to make a positive global impact.”



Steven Kilroy, Director of the Full-Time MBA Programme at Trinity, adds:



“Advancing 21 places to 66th in the Financial Times MBA ranking is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation in our curriculum, and the unwavering dedication of our faculty, students, and alumni. We are extremely proud of this achievement and grateful for all the effort invested from everyone involved.”



END/



