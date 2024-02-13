Landau has gained deep insights into developments in the business school landscape and university management.

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Christian Landau as the new Vice President Degree Programmes and Professor of Strategy and Innovation. Christian Landau joins Frankfurt School on 1 April 2024 and, as a member of the Executive Board, will be responsible for the management and further development of the Bachelor, Master, MBA and PhD programmes.



Over the course of his long career, Christian Landau has gained deep insights into developments in the business school landscape and university management. He was Vice Dean Education before becoming Dean of EBS Business School in Oestrich-Winkel in 2019. Christian Landau also holds a professorship for Strategic Management and is co-founder and director of the European Strategy Institute (ESI). He is an expert in strategy and innovation and his research is regularly published in leading academic journals.



“Due to his experience as Dean, Christian Landau understands both the academic and business aspects of business schools”, explains Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School. “His focus on innovation and strategy complements the ambitions we have for Frankfurt School, and we look forward to welcoming him to our team.”



Professor Christian Landau adds, “Frankfurt School is one of the leading academic business institutions for excellent research, education, training and science transfer in Germany and one of the fastest growing business schools in Europe. It is ideally positioned to shape the transformation of business education in Germany and Europe as an innovation leader. I look forward to working with my colleagues to further develop Frankfurt School's academic programmes and provide our students with innovative learning experiences.”



Professor Christian Landau is an expert in strategy and innovation and has more than 15 years of experience in research, teaching and executive education. He has been Dean of EBS Business School since 2019, where he has held a professorship for Strategic Management since 2015. As Dean, he was responsible for the management and strategic development of EBS Business School.



He was Vice Dean Education since 2017 and Assistant Professor of Competitive Strategy from 2010 to 2015. Prior to that, Christian Landau had been a Research and Teaching Associate at the Technical University of Berlin since 2005. He has also held visiting research and teaching positions at the University of California, Berkeley, Tongji University, School of Economics and Management, in Shanghai and the SP Jain Institute of Management in Mumbai.



His research focuses on strategic management, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. He has published numerous articles in renowned peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Product Innovation Management, the Journal of Business Research, the European Management Review and the American Journal of Management. Christian Landau studied Industrial Engineering and Management at the Technical University of Berlin, holds an MBA degree from Salisbury University in the USA and a doctorate from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.



