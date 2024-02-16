In recognition of schools’ commitments to delivering relevant, equitable, and impactful business education, AACSB International announces the 2024 Innovations That Inspire honorees.



This year, the list highlights 26 major innovations at AACSB-accredited business schools from around the world which exemplify the unique ways schools are leading boldly to create value for learners, businesses, and society.



Organized for the ninth year running, the awards attracted submissions from more than 240 institutions.



The list of honorees covers 14 countries, including the US, UK, China, France, Poland, Malaysia, and many others. Argentinian and Qatari schools feature for the first time this year, reflecting the growth of innovative teaching internationally at top business schools.



Escuela de Negocios, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, features for the Leadership and Lessons from the Mountains aspect of its MBA program – in which students partake in a week-long hiking trip in Bariloche, to learn leadership, creativity, and resilience.



Qatar University College of Business and Economics is highlighted for its Case Study Unit, a societal impact initiative designed to provide faculty with the essential skills to develop locally and regionally sourced case studies rooted in authentic business scenarios.



“In a world facing social, economic, and technological challenges, business schools are innovating to develop powerful solutions. The 2024 Innovations That Inspire selections exemplify the unique ways that business schools create value and impact for their stakeholders. Through their bold leadership and innovation, these schools are contributing to a better world, demonstrating the important role they play in our society,” says Lily Bi, AACSB president and CEO.





/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with Lily Bi, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.