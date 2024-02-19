Hult International Business School has ranked ninth in the world for ESG and Net Zero this year, according to the new Financial Times MBA 2024 business school ranking.



Hult enters the FT MBA rankings this year in 86th place overall. The business school earns a top 20 position in several important categories shaping the future of business education, including percentage of international students (9th), Sector Diversity (11th), International Mobility (17th), carbon footprint (18th), and international faculty (18th).



A global business school with campuses in Boston, Dubai, London and San Francisco, Hult offers three full-time MBA programmes, and two part-time MBA programmes – each of which immerses students with an international campus experience.



ESG is a key focus for Hult International Business School. The institution has a dedicated Sustainability research lab which works to achieve action on complex, interconnected challenges at the heart of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.



Additionally, in collaboration with EY, Hult offers an EY Masters in Sustainability, a programme that allows EY employees to develop knowledge and skills across multiple facets of sustainability, from responsible and inclusive business to climate change and much more.



For more information, please contact Chloe Lane at BlueSky Education at chloe@bluesky-pr.com.