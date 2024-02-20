Key Appointment Strengthens Real Estate Investment and Private Equity Executive Search Offering



Madison Lincoln, the leading Real Estate executive search specialists, today announces that it has appointed Emma Burnaby-Atkins to lead its investment and private equity function. This appointment follows Madison Lincoln’s steady and continued growth over the past 18 months, working with an increasing number of organisations within the real estate industry.



Emma joins from Macdonald & Company, where she was a director within the Real Estate Investment and Funds practice for seven years. Prior to this, Emma specialised in senior level executive search within the European real estate and hospitality sectors at Ferguson Partners. Emma’s extensive experience in real estate investment and funds will enable Madison Lincoln to build outstanding leadership teams for existing and prospective clients.



Tom NcNally, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Madison Lincoln, says: “We are delighted that someone of Emma’s calibre and expertise has joined the Madison Lincoln team. We are continuing to see strong senior recruitment demand from clients and prospects across the industry. Emma’s impressive track record in placing senior executives across real estate private equity, investment management, REIT and family offices will enable us to expand our existing client base and service.



Emma Burnaby-Atkins added: “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead the investment and private equity offering at Madison Lincoln. It’s a business that has garnered an impressive reputation in the industry since it was founded just four years ago. I am very much looking forward to working with Tom and the team to continue building on Madison Lincoln’s success.”



About Madison Lincoln

Madison Lincoln are leading real estate executive search specialists, working with organisations to connect with the senior candidates they want more effectively.

Madison Lincoln are pioneers of diversity and inclusion in the real estate sector, focusing on creating a positive and rewarding process that positively reflects on the organisation they are recruiting for.

Their clients include Allsops LLP, AXA Investment Managers, GSA, P&P Group, Montagu Evans and Related Argent.