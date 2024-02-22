Warwick Online Marketing Company's New Direction Draws Unexpected Spotlight.



Co-Director Graham Todd (known as Todd)’s life transformation from a drinking enthusiast to a model of sobriety and fitness captures a compelling tale of personal growth and community inspiration. It's an honest and open story that’s been shared far and wide on social media by the self-confessed social media addict.



After radically changing from a drinking enthusiast to a fitness and sobriety advocate, Todd has shared his story on social media to keep himself accountable and also to inspire others. The impact has been quite profound. Not only has he influenced his family and friends, but he’s also gone viral on TikTok, gained local, national, and international press, and influenced thousands of people to take a fresh look at their relationship with alcohol and fitness. Jo Ciriani, his partner and Co-Director, has seen a positive change in his role at home, as well as his increased energy and enthusiasm in the business.



Todd said; “I try not to be preachy about it, but alcohol wrecks lives and relationships. I still find certain social situations hard, but I believe I’m a better human being now and I can only stay sober by breaking old habits.”



Specialising in online marketing, content writing, and training/speaking, Spaghetti Agency has grown from two Directors with no funding, to a team of talented marketers at their offices in Warwick. The team now has a particular interest in working with health, wellness, beauty, and other industries that help their customers to look better, feel better, or be better.



To find out more, visit spaghettiagency.co.uk, email jo@spaghettiagency.co.uk or call 01926 942294.