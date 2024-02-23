A minute, a second, a moment... In a world where the minutes on the clock are ticking down on the top right of your screen and the world feels like it's ceaselessly moving, all we need is a moment. A moment to reflect upon our lives, our choices and the world. The A Moment With… series, launching on CBS News, provides global business leaders with a moment to share the pivotal milestones that shaped their careers.



February's A Moment With... series features an interview with Knightsbridge Circle, an exclusive concierge club that offers an elite group of members unparalleled discretion, a completely personalised service, and access to the most coveted brands, experiences and destinations. Priding itself on its 5:1 ratio of members to each Personal Manager, Knightsbridge Circle is the pinnacle of luxury assistance.



As Knightsbridge Circle’s Founder and CEO, Stuart McNeill, states “Trust, exclusivity, influence and insight are the backbone of the business.” Spending a moment with the company’s CEO allows for concepts like ‘exclusivity’, ‘elite’ and ‘luxury’ to be reframed positively as things that enable a business to flourish, instilling a company with value rather than creating restrictions and establishing limits. It is these very concepts that create distinct value propositions and differentiation for their business, separating them from competitors who work on a transactional rather than a member-oriented basis.



TBD Media creates these capsules of time with global businesses to slow the world down and capture moments of insight. TBD Media recognizes that business not only changes the market but also the zeitgeist. These interviews are published on the TBD website and TBD Media YouTube channel.



Where Apple transformed certain technologies, from tools to fashionable necessities and Starbucks created the ‘third place’ between work and home, TBD Media’s A Moment With… interview series aims to make corporate jargon accessible and ‘business’ compatible with slow, meaningful living and self-awareness.



The relaxed and easy-going nature of these one-to-one interviews makes what was once unapproachable and intimidating, namely corporate chatter, accessible to all. The A Moment With… series, opens up business discourse to the layman and inspires viewers to change the world in their own unique ways.





