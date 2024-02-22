Britain’s best innovators gather at Mobile World Congress 2024
The movers and shakers of Britain and Northern Ireland’s tech scene unite under single roof for MWC and 4YFN
Innovation across the metaverse, AI, IoT, wireless, 5G, machine learning, broadband and LiFi to be exhibited in the UK Pavilion of the world’s biggest telecoms event
Backed by the Department for Business & Trade and organised by Tradefair, this hotbed of innovation is sponsored by techUK, the trade association for the UK Technology industry
22nd February 2024
The innovation leaders pushing the United Kingdom towards “tech superpower” status will come together in Barcelona from 26-29 February, forming the UK Pavilion at the world’s biggest telecoms event.
60 of GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland’s most ambitious, exciting and imaginative tech companies and startups will be exhibiting, speaking and showcasing in Fira Gran Via for the 2024 edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Four Years From Now (4YFN).
The UK has published a roadmap to become a world leader in tech by 2030 - and the Department for Business & Trade (DBT) is working with event organisers Tradefair and sponsors techUK (the trade association for the UK Technology industry) to promote the best of British in the UK Pavilion.
90,000 people from more than 200 countries are expected to descend on Fira Gran Via for the occasion - with the metaverse, AI, IoT, radio, 5G, machine learning, broadband and LiFi all being explored as part of the event’s themes of “connecting everything”, “manufacturing DX” and “digital DNA”.
Removing limitations
Businesses in the British corner of MWC 2024 will be showcasing solutions that go beyond expectations of what telecoms and mobile can do - removing limitations and building a new era of connectivity.
One example is Leith-born telecoms equipment supplier PureLiFi, which is portraying some incredible wireless technology that uses light to transmit data between devices (tipped to be one of the top tech trends of 2024).
Elsewhere, London-based software and development firm Mobilise is exhibiting products like its eSIM SDK solution that empowers any industry to instantly embed connectivity within an existing mobile app, whilst fellow attendee Project Reason will showcase developing technologies and solutions for future open 6G communication networks.
Representatives of UKTIN will also be in attendance to talk about strengthening UK capabilities in open telecoms (uniting industry, academia, and government in a single forum), as well as the UK Space Agency: Which is dropping their telecoms team into Barcelona to reveal what the UK space industry can offer and provide.
A new era of gaming
The UK is also proving a big innovator in the world of gaming in 2024 - elevating the concept of interactive software beyond pure entertainment towards transformative life solutions.
Travelling to Barcelona from Waterloo, Sandbox Group will be launching a smart game designed to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of senior users.
Also in attendance is Speech Graphics - an audio-driven facial animation firm from the Scottish capital - who will display a generative AI platform that automates character animation from speech and other vocalisations.
Preparing for the most threatening year on record
With cyberattacks expected to increase in 2024, some of the most important tech businesses are those shaping solutions designed to safeguard other companies coming under fire.
Leeds’ BlackDice, for example, will be at MWC to demo a modern breed of cybersecurity powered by AI - including deep packet inspection updates and data intelligence.
Oxford’s PQShield, meanwhile, will be showing how they became the first cybersecurity company to develop quantum-safe cryptography on chips, applications and the cloud.
Reflecting on the plethora of talent in attendance, Mark Birchall, Managing Director at Tradefair, says: “The UK is a hotbed for technology talent and this will be demonstrated at MWC 2024 by the British companies attending the world’s biggest technology and telecommunications event.
“With an audience of high level executives from around the globe in attendance, this is the perfect place to showcase the ‘Best of British’.”
Attendees can visit the GREAT British & Northern Ireland Pavilion at MWC 2024 in Hall 7 and at 4YFN in hall 8.1.
