Data Governance & Master Data Management Conference Europe, 11 – 14 March 2024|Finalists Announced for the Data Governance Best Practice Awards by IRM UK



IRM UK is delighted to announce the finalists for the prestigious Data Governance Best Practice Awards which will be announced during the Data Governance and Master Data Management Conference Europe which takes place 11 – 14 March 2024, London.



After evaluation and careful consideration, Lexmark, Vattenfall, and Skyscanner have emerged as exemplary achievers in the field of data governance.



These organisations have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to excellence and innovation in implementing data governance best practices, setting a commendable standard for the industry. Their dedication to driving effective data governance strategies has positioned them as leaders in the field, earning them well-deserved recognition.



The Best Practice Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 11 March 2024, at the Data Governance and Master Data Management Conference Europe, where attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate and honour the exceptional contributions of these finalists.



“We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Data Governance Best Practice Awards,” said Shane McGlynn, Managing Director, IRM UK. “Congratulations to Lexmark, Vattenfall, and Skyscanner for their outstanding achievements. We commend them for their remarkable commitment and innovation in the field of data governance.”



The event promises to be a celebration of excellence, providing attendees with the chance to recognise and applaud the remarkable accomplishments of the finalists. It is an opportunity not to be missed for professionals keen on staying up to date with the latest trends and practices in data governance.



In addition, IRM UK extends its sincere gratitude to Head Judge Mike Ferguson for his invaluable time and input in evaluating all the entries for the awards.



For further details about the event agenda and registration, please visit https://irmuk.co.uk/dgmdm-2024/.