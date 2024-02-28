UK power solutions provider Critical Power Supplies (CPS) has published its latest report, POWER RESILIENCE 2024, which features insight from energy industry experts across FM and property organisations, including JLL, SFMI, Pareto FM, EMCOR UK, and Service Works Global.



The report examines the changing energy landscape in the context of the climate risk, the shifting UK legislative framework, the proliferation of technology, the potential of data-driven decision making, the knowledge gap concerning energy solutions, and the looming overhaul of the UK’s infrastructure that will one day make the transition to renewable energy possible.



While transitioning to renewable energy sources can be embraced and pushed forward by industry, there remains the ‘business as usual’ prerogative. There is the risk that the existing infrastructure may sporadically collapse under the stresses and strains that the transformation will bring with it. As this critical movement continues to gain momentum, backup power supplies will be both business- and life-critical in the not-too-distant future.



POWER RESILIENCE 2024 explores the challenges that British businesses are facing in ensuring the resilience, stability, adaptability, and sustainability of their power infrastructures. The report also unravels the vital role of back-up power in protecting healthcare facilities, preventing data loss in financial institutions, and ensuring business continuity across sectors.



The expert panel features Eric Bakken, head of sustainability EMEA, JLL; Chris Havers, director, Sustainable Facilities Management Index (SFMI); Andrew Hulbert, vice chair, Pareto FM; Kam Singh, director of carbon solutions, EMCOR UK; and Hazel Bedson, director, Service Works Global. The panellists highlight the areas that corporate real estate, facilities, and energy teams need to consider and action to futureproof their organisation’s energy systems, while also addressing the steps necessary to minimise downtime from energy disruptions.



While there are myriad challenges to overcome in the pursuit to decarbonise the built environment, from environmental issues and geopolitical tensions, to economic fluctuations and technological disruption, the report illuminates the resilient energy solutions on offer.



The rationale for the POWER RESILIENCE initiative is to help the industry ride out the storm while celebrating the power of those responsible for business continuity to develop robust energy plans that will safeguard lives and livelihoods while the country continues to grapple with the consequences of climate change.



Critical Power Supplies’ CEO Jason Koffler said: “The path to sustainable energy resilience requires a holistic approach. From grid modernisation, reliable critical power supplies, and legislative frameworks, to the integration of effective technologies, upskilling of leadership teams, and collaborative partnerships, addressing these complex challenges is essential to ensure decarbonisation goals are met. As the power landscape evolves, businesses must not only respond to the challenges of the present but also anticipate and prepare for the dynamic shifts that lie ahead.”





To read the full report, please visit https://www.criticalpowersupplies.co.uk/power-resilience/





-ends-





Images: High resolution images available on request.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Richard Huck

Magenta Associates

P. 0203 773 3622

M. 07940 992369

E. richard@magentaassociates.co





About Critical Power Supplies

Critical Power Supplies (CPS) is an established provider of power protection solutions with a rich legacy spanning more than 30 years. Positioned as the premier, independent, multi-brand supplier in the United Kingdom, CPS works with a diverse range of customers across healthcare, information technology, maritime, retail, telecommunications, and other industries.



Specialising in the delivery of dependable backup power supplies, adept project management, and steadfast support, CPS understands the critical imperative of uninterrupted power in the contemporary business landscape. Whether safeguarding sensitive financial data, ensuring the seamless functioning of healthcare facilities, fortifying data centre infrastructure, or streamlining manufacturing processes, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services and cutting-edge products to ensure continuous power reliability.



CPS’s commitment to excellence is rigorously upheld through stringent adherence to industry standards and an impressive portfolio of certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 45001.



www.criticalpowersupplies.co.uk