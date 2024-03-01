1st March, 2024 - LONDON - For the first time in Acumen’s history, the company is launching its Global Thought Leaders campaign on the Asian platform, China Daily. After a long time coming, the cutting-edge stories of innovative businesses traverse into the Global South to reach an Asian market on China’s leading newspaper.



The campaign’s expansion to the East has long been anticipated and reflects the featured companies’ global reach. The augmenting influence of China’s enterprise, economy and efficient work culture match the direction of the thought leaders featured in this series. The global thought leaders launching on China Daily are; Avanci, AXA and Scan Global Logistics.



Acumen explores how these corporations are innovating the tech, insurance and transportation industries by sitting down with key decision-makers and documenting their latest innovations. These pioneering films demonstrate how these businesses are establishing themselves as thought leaders to watch out for in their respective fields.



These revolutionary businesses parallel China’s accelerated growth. Having established itself as a superpower and the world’s second-largest economy following the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ in an unprecedented timeframe, if any country is to showcase a company's rapid development and innovative methods, it should be China.



The Global Thought Leaders series is proud to document businesses' aims and visions that champion progress while advocating for sustainability and equity. Whilst AXA commits to offering inclusive protection solutions to mitigate risks and protect as many people as possible, Avanci describes how companies can share their innovations and access those of others more simply and efficiently. Meanwhile, Scan Global Logistics promotes greener transportation methods and solutions, catalysing a more environmentally friendly vision for the future.



Igniting a culture of globalisation, rapid growth and new ideas, Global Thought Leaders hopes to inspire young entrepreneurs and the everyday person sitting on the sofa, pondering their next steps in life. Words are powerful, so Acumen Media visually and auditorily captures these words of wisdom from upcoming thought leaders. All we ask is that you watch two things: the films and watch out for these pioneering businesses taking on Asia.



About Acumen Media:



Acumen Media is an international media and film production company, revolutionising the way stories are told in the digital epoch. Originally established in 2014, Acumen has utilised the power of visual storytelling to craft meaningful short films and documentaries with a focus on themes of innovation, world change and sustainability. Harnessing their talented workforce, Acumen has created award-winning B2B films that resonate with audiences worldwide. Ultimately, Acumen combines creativity and efficiency to generate unique narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



To find out more visit:

Acumen Stories

YouTube

LinkedIn



Media Contact:



Saffron Dale

Acumen Media

Distribution Coordinator

s.dale@acumenmedia.com

+44 (0) 203 553 3664