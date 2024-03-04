Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a global full-service logistics provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the documentary ‘Innovation & Disruption Leaders’ hosted by China Daily. The documentary explores various industries in Asia, highlighting innovative and disruptive advancements to stay ahead of the curve. SGL has been selected to participate as a leader within the logistics industry for its approach to handling the challenges of the current and future supply chain effectively and innovatively.



SGL is known for its customer-first and purpose-driven approach. Its asset-light business model provides customers with flexible, end-to-end, modular logistics and freight forwarding solutions tailored to each customer’s specific needs and requirements. Whether by air, ocean, rail, road, or any combination thereof, applying an entrepreneurial mindset to uncomplicating logistics, its global network and effective infrastructure provide customers with effective and optimised supply chain solutions.



Partnership for the win

At the core of SGL’s approach lies partnerships as a pivotal key to success in the logistics industry. Rickard Ingvarsson, CEO Asia, expands:



‘To us, logistics is all about partnership and tailormade solutions. We know that not all customers fit into the same box, so we simply build a box of solutions that fit their needs and requirements. It allows us to create long-lasting relations based on extended customer know-how, which, paired with our local expertise and capabilities, is a recipe for success.’



As a frontrunner, SGL invests significantly in sustainable logistics solutions to support its customers' need to reduce CO2 emissions. Customers can benefit from CO2 reduction of up to 100% depending on the mode of transport and logistics setup.



Rickard Ingvarsson finishes, excited about SGL’s participation in the documentary:



‘Being chosen to partake in the ‘Innovation and Disruption Leaders’ documentary is something we are proud of. It’s a testament to our innovative approach to finding the right solutions for our customers in an ever-changing and constantly evolving logistics market.’



The episode featuring Scan Global Logistics airs on China Daily on 1st March.



For more about Scan Global Logistics, please visit www.scangl.com



