EHL Hospitality Business School proudly announces the forthcoming 14th edition of the Young Hospitality Summit (YHS), set to take place from March 11th to 13th, 2024, at EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland.



This year's three day summit promises to be a transformative experience for hospitality students and professionals, revolving around the theme, " Double B: Bridging Concepts, Beyond Realities." EHL students will play host to the world's largest student-led hospitality summit, offering a platform for dynamic discussions and networking opportunities.



The Young Hospitality Summit, initiated in 2010 by EHL Hospitality Business School students, has evolved into a unique platform fostering the exchange of ideas and facilitating valuable intergenerational dialogues. With the overarching goal of creating a transgenerational space where students and industry professionals unite, YHS has brought together over 3,000 participants, 60 speakers, and 30 global partners over the years.



"Nestled within the innovative architecture of EHL’s brand new campus in Lausanne, Switzerland, the summit is designed to facilitate meaningful human experiences among global hospitality enthusiasts” said Caroline Baggio, Co-President of Young Hospitality Summit and EHL Bachelor student.



The event promises a dynamic atmosphere that will foster engaging discussions among industry professionals, media representatives, and student delegates coming from 40 hospitality schools worldwide such as Florida International School, Hotelschool The Hague, and Hotel Institute Montreux.



The summit will feature 26 speakers participating in expert panels, keynotes, roundtables, and networking opportunities, offering diverse perspectives from leading decision-makers, students, organizations, and global guests. Notable figures such as Anita Mendiratta, Advisor at Anita Mendiratta & Partner; Mike Arnoult, Hotel Acquisitions & Development Manager at Leonardo Hotels; Riyan Itan, CEO at Global Branded Residences; Fritz Dickamp, Managing Director at Studio 49; and Mariam Koyava, Managing Partner at Savvy Consulting, will deliver keynote speeches, contributing to the richness of the event.



EHL invites all hospitality aficionados to join on site or online the 14th edition of Young Hospitality Summit and be part of this unparalleled experience that explores the future of hospitality.



For more information and online access to the Summit, please visit YHS's dedicated website.

About EHL Group :



EHL Group is the global reference in education, innovation and consulting for the hospitality and service sector.



With expertise dating back to 1893, EHL Group now offers a wide range of leading educational programs from apprenticeships to master's degrees, as well as professional and executive education, on three campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. EHL Group also offers consulting and certification services to companies and learning centers around the world.



True to its values and committed to building a sustainable world, EHL Group's purpose is to provide education, services and working environments that are people-centered and open to the world.



www.ehlgroup.com