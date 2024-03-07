26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/apr24



LONDON (7 March 2024) — With more travellers expected to visit Greece than ever before in 2024, following a record 32.7 million visitors last year, the April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to look beyond the mainland and choose the island that’s best suited to them from the six main groups.



From secluded towns loved by local gourmands to hidden coves brimming with mythical associations, sail, cycle and stroll your way through some of the archipelago’s best-known and lesser-known spots, with a host of ways to experience islands where great food, hospitality and natural splendour are in no short supply. From paddling from shore to shore in Kefalonia to hiking the wooded hills of Corfu, discover countless ways to get off the beaten track.



- Zambia: Become one with the landscape on a walking safari in South Luangwa National Park.



- Norway: Black coffee and crystalline fjords on a multi-day train tour beneath the midnight sun.



- Bhutan: In this tiny Himalayan nation, valleys plunge, mountains soar and traditions bind.



- Philippines: Plan the ultimate island-hopping adventure to the pearl of the Western Pacific.



- São Paulo: In Brazil’s most populous city, every gig and gallery reflects the diversity of its people.



- Ghent: With its innovative art spaces and left-field restaurants, this city’s rebel spirit lives on.



- Kosovo: Explore the Balkan nation’s deep-forested hills, gushing waterfalls and fresco-adorned monasteries.



- Cincinnati: German flavours abound in the bakeries and breweries of this Ohio city.



- Vienna: From jazz age revamps to culinary havens, these hotels embrace the sound and flavour of the city.



Smart traveller: Picks from the 60th Venice Biennale; tours and tastings in England’s vineyards; the flavours of Provence; the best music hotspots in Bristol; where to stay in Denver; a family getaway in Sicily; a city break in Gdansk; a coastal escape in Northumberland; the best food and travel reads; and kit for campervanning.



Notes from an author: Adam Alexander and the hunt for Rajasthan’s lost chilli.

Meet the adventurer: Simon Reeve on his latest TV series, the beauty of the wild and more.

Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on driving from London to Lake Garda, treehouse stays for UK bluebell season and family adventures in Sri Lanka. The Info delves into Walpurgis Night, while Hot Topic explores the end of the 100ml liquid rule in UK airports and the Report asks whether the voluntourism industry can truly help those in need.



