London, 11/03/24 – To celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), SheCanCode, a leading advocate for women and non-binary individuals in the tech industry is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural Power Up Awards 2024.



These awards are designed to shine a spotlight on undiscovered women in tech who are making significant contributions to the sector and to provide them with the recognition they deserve.



The Power Up Awards have been established to identify and celebrate women in tech who are accomplishing remarkable feats, offering them a platform for the industry to acknowledge and celebrate their achievements.



Powered by sponsors Natilik and TechRedefined, this initiative aims to highlight the diverse talents and contributions of women in technology and to inspire others to pursue careers in this field.



"Our goal with the Power Up Awards is to recognize and celebrate the incredible women who are driving innovation and making a positive impact in the tech industry," said Kayleigh Bateman, Content Director, at SheCanCode.



"We believe that by showcasing their achievements, we can inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in technology and help to create a more inclusive and diverse industry."



The SheCanCode Power Up Awards 2024 feature a diverse range of categories celebrating women's achievements and contributions in the tech sector. These categories include both individual and company-specific options, such as Best In-House Recruiter, Female CTO of the Year, Best Internship Programme, and Tech Not-For-Profit of the Year.



The awards process will involve judges reading and pre-scoring all entries submitted via the online form. Entries with the highest scores will be entered for the shortlist, which will be released for a public vote via the SheCanCode website. The final winners for each category will be selected based on the results of the public vote and the judges' deliberations.



The timeline for the Power Up Awards 2024 is as follows:



• Nominations open: 8th March 2024

• Nominations close: 7th June 2024

• Shortlist announced: 29th July 2024

• Public vote opens: 29th July 2024

• Public vote closes: 30th August 2024

• Winners announced: September 2024



Entries for the Power Up Awards 2024 can be submitted via the online form on the SheCanCode website. It is free to enter, and individuals and companies are encouraged to nominate themselves or others for consideration.



For more information about the entry process or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the awards team at hello@shecancode.io.



Join us in celebrating the achievements of women in tech and help us recognize the outstanding contributions they are making to the industry.



SheCanCode is celebrating International Women’s Day throughout the month of March and will be holding a free hackathon on 28th March 2024 in London. If you haven’t already signed up, you can reserve your place here.



SheCanCode is teaming up with Simply Business to create something truly amazing! To mark International Women’s Day, we’ve joined forces with Simply Business, our community partner, Tech Redefined, and charity partner, Girls Into Coding. Together, we’re on a mission to #InspireInclusion and help build solutions to close the diversity gap.



About SheCanCode:



SheCanCode is a social enterprise, providing a free, collaborative community for women aspiring to enter the tech industry and those already part of it. Upon joining, our community can find a supportive network, opportunities, jobs and guidance so they can excel in their tech careers.



SheCanCode started as a women in tech blog and evolved to grow our community into an active women-in-tech support hub.



Alison Simpson, Content Manager at SheCanCode

Email: alison.simpson@shecancode.io