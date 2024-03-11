Celebrating editorial excellence in travel media — 10-year anniversary



11 March 2024, London: The 10th annual Travel Media Awards, in association with Visit Qatar, is now open for entry. This year is set to be the biggest awards yet, with new categories and new judges — and a star-studded ceremony hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane on 28 October.



Entry is free, quick and simple. Entrants can choose from 23 categories to showcase their work and be recognised by industry leaders and peers. Submissions close on 17 May.



This year sees several new and refreshed categories. In line with the awards’ commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Accessible Travel Writer of the Year will recognise journalists who raise awareness of the issues around accessible travel while remaining inspiring and informative in their storytelling.



Emerging Travel Writer of the Year looks to celebrate up-and-coming journalists, while Specialist Travel Writer of the Year – Sector and Specialist Travel Writer of the Year – Region address the increased importance of specialism in the travel media. This follows the success of last year's new category, Sustainability Travel Writer of the Year.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “The Travel Media Awards is pleased to be celebrating a decade of honouring excellence in the travel media sector. We’re excited to receive entries for our 10th anniversary and toast the industry's best at The Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane on 28 October.”



Entry is free of charge and the winner of each category will be decided by a panel of influential travel industry and media personnel. A minimum of 25% of all judges are new to the awards each year and no one judges the same category year after year, ensuring only the very best in class take home a coveted trophy.



Anthony Leyens, joint co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and CEO of APL Media Limited, said: “For 10 years, the Travel Media Awards has been a platform for spotlighting the top talent of the travel media industry. Amid economic uncertainty, political turmoil and ongoing conflicts, the exceptional journalistic standards of the travel media have been instrumental in maintaining stability within the travel media industry. We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the very best of the travel media at this year’s event.”



Covering both trade and consumer media, further categories include National Broadsheet Newspaper Section of the Year, Broadcast Programme of the Year, Breaking Travel News of the Year, Sustainability Feature of the Year and the Photography Award.



Key dates for the 2024 Travel Media Awards:



11 March — Travel Media Awards opens for entry



17 May — Entries close



2 September — Recipient of Special Contribution Award announced



9 September — Finalists announced



28 October — Awards ceremony takes place at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane



For more information, visit travelmediaawards.com or contact:



T: 0203 818 5600



E: info@travelmediaawards.com







Notes for editors



The Travel Media Awards was launched in 2015 to celebrate the very best of the travel media sector. Open to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards act as a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited.



Over 350 people were present to see the best of the UK travel media honoured in 2023, including representatives of some of the UK’s leading travel media and industry organisations.



The event honoured publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers with 22 prestigious awards, including Pippa Jacks, editorial director of TTG Media, who was presented with the Special Contribution Award. travelmediaawards.com



APL Media Limited is an award-winning agency that specialises in creating multi-channel content in the travel and lifestyle sectors. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival, Postcards and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, directories, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers an extensive range of marketing solutions for both the leisure and business travel sectors. These include generating sponsorship revenues for some of the UK’s leading travel industry events including the ABTA Travel Convention, alongside the creation and management of events for other leading travel brands, including British Airways, Travlaw and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. travega.co.uk