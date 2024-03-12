LONDON (12 March): This spring, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is taking a deep dive into Thai cuisine with a comprehensive tasting tour of the country.



Long considered one of the world’s heavyweight culinary destinations, Thailand’s reputation rests partly on the popularity of classic dishes such as red, yellow and green curry and pad Thai. But, in its latest issue, the magazine looks at what else is on the menu, exploring some of its most exciting culinary regions and showcasing their most beloved dishes.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “When it comes to Thailand, if you’re a food lover, the situation is simple – if you’ve never been, you need to go, and if you have been, it’s well worth going back.



“Naturally, there’s a real breadth of great dining experiences to be had in Bangkok – and in our cover story, we bring two sides of the city together by asking some of its most decorated chefs where they go for street food.



“But beyond the capital, Thailand is an intricate patchwork of flavours – and in this issue, we aim to reflect that, sampling everything from noodles in Chiang Mai and papaya salad made with fermented fish in the Isaan region to the dim sum breakfasts that have put the southern city of Trang on the map.”



Also in this issue, we explore the traditions and techniques behind moles – the complex sauces so treasured in the Mexican city of Oaxaca; enjoy a family meal among the fig orchards and olive groves of northern Jordan; and visit the nanobreweries shaking up the beer scene in Portland, USA. All this, plus the best of Prague, Glasgow and Corsica.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Quiche lorraine — the lowdown on the French classic



• My Life in Food: Director Ridley Scott on London’s Italian restaurants and dining in Japan



• Try it Now: How UK chefs are putting hash browns back on the menu



• Five Ways With: Get the best out of saffron



• Recipe Journal: Four lamb dishes from around the world



• Make Perfect: Tips for mastering pierogi



• The Pioneer: Mumbai-based chef Vanika Choudhary on the role of preservation and foraging within Indian cuisine



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE https://magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-mar24/



Issue 23

Issue 23

On sale date: 7 March 2024

Price: £5.25

Website: nationalgeographic.com/travel

National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





