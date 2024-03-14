Cairo, March 2024 – ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC, a well-renowned industrial tycoon, proudly celebrates 85 years of unparalleled expertise and commitment to driving economic growth, highlighting a series of groundbreaking accomplishments that have solidified the company's position as an industry leader. Specializing in integrated energy solutions, infrastructure, and digital innovations, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC has emerged as a global giant with a clear vision of supporting the national economy through the localization and development of the domestic industry.



Established in 1938 ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC has evolved from a local manufacturer of electrical products into a global giant providing integrated infrastructure solutions. Backed by the expertise of over 18,000 employees, and more than 20 subsidiaries, its current market value surpasses 4.8 billion USD.



Operating in five main sectors – wires, cables, and accessories; electrical products; engineering and construction; digital solutions; and infrastructure investments – ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC maintains a robust presence in 19 countries worldwide. The company operates 31 production facilities across African and Asian countries, including but not limited to, Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Tanzania with Africa alone comprising a total of 19 factories. It also exports a wide range of high-quality products to more than 110 countries around the world, thus, contributing positively to the Egyptian economy.



ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC stands as a full-fledged integrated infrastructure solutions provider in the MEA region, distinguished by offering a 360° portfolio of sustainable products, services, and solutions while delivering cutting-edge turnkey projects to customers on a fast-track basis. The company's growth is mainly driven by employing the best talent while empowering the communities in which it operates.



In a statement, Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, President and CEO, Elsewedy Electric remarked, " As we celebrate 85 years of achievements, we reflect on what we were and what we have become as a result of our enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. We are very proud to look back and see how we have evolved into a global force, contributing not only to the economic prosperity of Egypt but also making a significant impact on a global scale. Our journey reflects the dedication of our exceptional team, the strength of our partnerships, and our steadfast dedication to shaping a sustainable future."



As part of its commitment to bolster and enhance economic growth, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC has always been a strategic partner to governments, states' authorities, and the region's most prominent investors and industrial players.



Among the tens of groundbreaking projects that have been implemented with states' governments is the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP) in Tanzania which stands as a testament to ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s remarkable achievements in engineering, construction, and operational excellence. Collaborating with Arab Contractors, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC has emerged as a pivotal force in reshaping the nation's energy landscape, exemplifying Egypt's competence in global partnerships. This substantial project, with a capacity of 2,115 megawatts, aims to generate 6.3 million megawatts per hour annually, meeting the energy needs of approximately 17 million homes in Tanzania. The project stands as a testament to the expertise of Egyptian corporations in executing large-scale ventures across Africa.



ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC also champions sustainable development efforts with green energy projects and smart cities in Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Aligned with its 2030 sustainability strategy, the company aims to expand its positive impact globally, focusing on decarbonization, digitization, and sustainable transformation.



Moreover, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC has received the ECOVADIS Silver Certificate for Sustainability Management, placing it among the top 65% in the agency's rankings. Additionally, the company secured a spot in Forbes's Top 50 strongest companies in Egypt for the year 2023.



Watch the Innovation and Disruption video here



About ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC:



ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC (EGX: SWDY.CA) is a leader in integrated energy, infrastructure & digital solutions, focused on delivering turnkey projects on a fast-track basis. For 85 years, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC has been committed to providing reliable energy solutions, hence, creating smarter and more livable cities. As the pioneer in energy and infrastructure solutions in Africa, Middle East & Asia, the company operates in 5 business lines: wires, cables & accessories, electrical products, engineering & construction, infrastructure investments, & digital solutions. Headquartered in Egypt, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC announced revenues of EGP 92.168 million with net income of EGP 5.8 billion in December 2022, with a capacity of 18,000 employees, 48 international offices, 31 production facilities, with export capacity to over 110 countries worldwide.



News about ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC is available on www.elsewedyelectric.com



Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn



Media Contact:



Lemia El Basri

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

l.basri@acumenmedia.com

+44 (0) 2035533664