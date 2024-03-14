Silicon Valley, March 14 – Star, an end-to-end technology solutions partner, unveils its "Endgame Thinking" concept as part of the Innovation and Disruption Leaders documentary series, available on CBSnews.com. Spearheaded by founder and Chairman Juha Christensen and CEO Michael Schreibmann, this transformative approach marks a significant evolution in strategic planning, introducing a holistic mindset applicable to a spectrum of business challenges.



Endgame Thinking sets a clear future destination - the Endgame - whether three, five, or eight years ahead. The methodology involves a profound understanding of operational realities, available resources, and organizational capabilities. Simultaneously, it considers external factors such as market opportunities, societal needs, and evolving consumer trends. The core of Endgame Thinking lies in blending foresight with empathy, employing a pragmatic and disciplined approach to balancing short-term business outcomes with long-term value creation.



“Endgame Thinking enables us to think and behave differently from other consulting firms. We approach every brief by asking clients to visualize their endgame, in a desired future environment, and work backward from long-term value and impact to strategy setting and product delivery,” explained Christensen. “In today’s world, we felt the need to bring this methodology to a larger audience and inspire them to integrate it with digital innovation and sustainability, ultimately contributing to a better world.”



Star's success serves as a testament to the effectiveness of Endgame Thinking, establishing it as an indispensable tool for businesses and organizational cultures to navigate market dynamics and societal needs. Transformed from a Silicon Valley startup, Star is now an end-to-end technology solutions partner operating across all continents, with more than 1000 successful projects delivered to a range of clientele with an outstanding Net Promoter Score of 80.



Guided by the ethos and principles of Endgame Thinking, Star employees actively support clients in seamlessly projecting the present into the future, crafting tailored solutions that deliver measurable competitiveness and sustainable impact.



“Endgame thinking is the key to co-creating lasting value with our clients. By envisioning their endgame, we collaboratively shape strategies and solutions that not only address immediate challenges but also set the stage for their long-term success,” added Schreibmann.



Watch the Innovation and Disruption video here



About Star



Star is a global technology consulting firm that seamlessly integrates strategy, design and engineering as an end-to-end partner on its clients’ digital journeys. Star’s unique approach helps rapidly expanding startups and established enterprises reach their endgames while prioritizing empathy for the end-users, society, and the planet.



For more information, visit https://star.global/.



