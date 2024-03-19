INSEAD, The Business School for the World, has announced its continued collaboration with ChangeNOW Summit, reaffirming its commitment to driving positive change and sustainability worldwide.



ChangeNOW Summit is a global event that brings together innovative solutions and impactful changemakers to tackle the planet’s biggest challenges. Held from 25 March to 27 March at Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris, this marks the sixth consecutive year since 2018, where INSEAD has been its academic partner.



INSEAD's commitment to academic excellence has continually brought new perspectives to the Summit, with dozens of INSEAD faculty members sharing their research on sustainability with participants.



This year, INSEAD will continue to focus on three main pillars:



1. Spearheading cutting-edge research to deliver positive outcomes for business, communities, people and our planet in line with globally agreed sustainability goals;

2. Shaping and supporting a dynamic impact entrepreneurship ecosystem;

3. Engaging and seeking opportunities for INSEAD students at ChangeNOW within the social impact domain.



Its participation involves several initiatives, including three panels in the main programme to discuss environmental and social challenges and solutions based on leading cutting-edge research for positive impact, the organisation of an Impact Entrepreneurship Forum, the sponsorship of six impact entrepreneurs from around the world to showcase their solutions at the summit, and the facilitation of networking and career opportunities within the impact space for INSEAD students.



Monday, 25 March



On the main stage of ChangeNOW Summit, INSEAD Dean Francisco Veloso will participate in a panel discussion titled "SDGs in 2030: Collaboration Towards a Common Goal", from 1:45pm to 3:00 pm, to discuss the current challenges facing business education and highlight INSEAD's unique proposition, including its global presence and the integration of sustainability into its MBA core curriculum.



The INSEAD Impact Entrepreneurship Forum: Driving Systems Change will take place from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Blue Bubble Stage. This event, tailored to entrepreneurs, investors, and changemakers specifically working in the impact space, will be dedicated to systems change, its enablers and barriers, the role of leadership and how to apply it in impact entrepreneurship. INSEAD will bring together researchers and award-winning impact entrepreneurs who have been applying systems thinking in their work to advance social and environmental change (by invitation only).



Sessions:



1. Keynote addressed by Jeroo Billimoria, Serial Social Entrepreneur and Founder of several innovative and award-winning International NGOs.

2. Systems Thinking for Social Entrepreneurship - Interactive Session moderated by Katell Le Goulven, Executive Director of INSEAD Hoffmann Institute, with Mila Lukic, CEO of Bridges Outcomes Partnership and Ricardo Ramos, CEO of Alianca pelo impacto.

3. Fundraising and Growth in Impact Entrepreneurship: Understanding Diverse Markets - Interactive Session moderated by Nancy Hsieh, Executive Director, Rudolf and Valeria Maag INSEAD Centre for Entrepreneurship, with John Mairlot, Partner at Endgame Capital, Grégoire Landel, Founder of CityTaps and Julia Venn, Co-founder of Bii.

4. Working with Corporates as an Impact Entrepreneur: Challenges and Opportunities - A facilitated Working Session. Facilitated by Felipe Monteiro, Senior Affiliate Professor of Strategy at INSEAD and Academic Director Global Talent Competitiveness Index



Tuesday, 26 March​

8:30 am to 12:00 pm

INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre is invited to contribute to the shaping of a new Board-Focused Programme. 100 Board members who are champions for sustainable impact will connect and address critical questions such as, how can boards of directors enhance sustainable business practices, define their role in driving sustainability transformation, and actively integrate business and ESG performance.



INSEAD Emeritus Professor Ludo Van der Heyden will lead this highly interactive event, share academic insights, facilitate testimonial sharing.



1.15pm to 2.30pm

Katell Le Goulven will moderate a panel discussion “Financing the transition: Can we still make the shift?” on using financial approaches to drive a more just, inclusive and environmentally friendly future. The panellists include, Mathieu Wallich-Petit, ExCom Member and Head of Clients & Markets at KPMG, Antoine Sire, Director of Corporate Engagement at BNP, Jacquelyn Omotalade, Climate Investments National Director at Dream.Org, Bertha Dlamini, President of African Women in Energy and Power, and Erinch Sahan, Business & Enterprise Lead at Doughnut Economics Action Lab.



True to its founding mission to foster innovation and bring together talented people from different countries and cultures, INSEAD will invite six alumni impact entrepreneurs from six countries to showcase their ventures at the Summit, offering them an exceptional opportunity for international exposure at one of the world’s largest solution fairs.



Mukuru Clean Stoves (Kenya), founded by Charlot Magayi (INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Programme), repurposing locally sourced waste metal to manufacture improved, efficient, and reliable cookstoves and by partnering with local women business owners to distribute to the last mile.



HealthSetGo (India), founded by Priya Prakash (INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Programme), India's largest health organisation for schools and colleges.



Kind Winter (UK), founded by Francoise Call (MBA'83D), helping homeless people who are sleeping rough in the UK.



Fabumin (Israel), co-founded by Adi Yehezkeli (INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Programme), closing the loop: from legume "wastewater" to a revolutionary new raw material that replaces eggs in food industry.



Pronoe (France) founded by Nicolas Sdez (MBA’23J), working to restore the ocean’s natural capacity to permanently remove CO2 from the air, in a sustainable, scalable and asset-light manner.



Cyclecure (Belgium), founded by Evrim Taskiran (MBA’18D), offering circular and sustainable micromobility solutions.





