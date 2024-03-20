JDR Branding invites businesses and organisations to explore this innovative range of sustainable notebooks and join them in making a positive impact

Innovative Notebooks Crafted from Recycled Materials and Apple Waste Set New Standards for Eco-Friendly Corporate Merchandise



In a significant step towards more eco-friendly corporate merchandise, JDR Branding is now supplying products from Castelli Milano, a pioneer in sustainable branded products. This new and exclusive range of branded notebooks is made from recycled water bottles and apple waste, setting new standards in environmental responsibility within the corporate merchandise sector.



Relationship Overview



This relationship combines JDR Branding's expertise in delivering high-quality, customised promotional items with Castelli Milano's innovative approach to sustainable product design. Both companies share a deep commitment to reducing environmental impact and offering businesses eco-conscious alternatives that do not compromise on quality or branding potential.



Product Innovation



The new range of notebooks showcases exceptional innovation in sustainability. By repurposing recycled bottles and utilising apple waste through "appeel" technology, these notebooks offer a tangible solution to plastic pollution and waste management challenges. The process not only diverts waste from landfills but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with traditional notebook production.



Product Features

The notebooks are distinguished by their unique features, including flexible textured covers made from apple-based materials, FSC® certified ivory-tinted apple paper, and a commitment to REACH compliance. They are PVC-free, crafted using 100% green energy, and boast a neutral carbon footprint. Designed with functionality in mind, each notebook includes rounded corners, a colour-coordinated vertical elastic band and pen loop, a ribbon marker, and an internal document pocket. The front cover is perfect for blind embossing, offering an elegant branding solution, while the high-quality FSC® sustainable apple paper’s feint green ruled lines (192 in total) and crafted rounded corners boast an elegant look.



Environmental Impact

Choosing these sustainable notebooks enables businesses to demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship. By selecting eco-friendly promotional items, companies can reduce their ecological footprint, support green energy initiatives, and contribute to a more sustainable future.



Customisation for Brands

JDR Branding is excited to offer businesses the opportunity to customise these notebooks with their brand messaging. Through full-colour digital print, foil, or blind embossing options, companies can create personalised, environmentally responsible promotional items that reflect their values and commitment to sustainability.



JDR Branding invites businesses and organisations to explore this innovative range of sustainable notebooks and join them in making a positive impact on the planet. For more information on how to order and customise these eco-friendly notebooks, please visit JDR Branding’s website.



About JDR Branding

JDR Branding is a leading supplier of promotional merchandise. We founded JDR Branding because we felt there was a gap in the market for a real personal approach to promotional merchandise. Your merchandise should be individual and customised to your business, as we should be in our way of working with you.



JDR’s customers come from a wide range of industries and sectors, from SMEs to corporates, the solutions are tailored to individual business needs.