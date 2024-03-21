March 2024, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has recently been awarded the Highest Overall Sales – UK & Europe Award, at the Motorola conference that was held on 21st & 22nd February in The Netherlands.



Mayflex achieved the highest sales for Avigilon Unity, Avigilon Alta Video and Access and Pelco throughout all their distribution partners in the UK and Europe.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director commented “We are delighted to receive the award, it highlights the hard work and focus that we have on the Motorola brands. We have been distributing Avigilon since 2010 and our teams of external and internal security specialists have extensive knowledge and experience, several of which are fully trained Avigilon System Design Experts, which is critical to ensuring that our customers get the right level of support and advice.”



Ross continued “We are starting to see a shift in the interest and sales towards the cloud-based Avigilon Alta video (previously AVA) and access products (previously Openpath), which is exciting to see and opens up numerous features and benefits for our partners and in turn their customers.”



Ross concluded “We carry a significant level of Avigilon & Pelco products in stock which is shipped out next day, free of charge, to our customers in the UK Mainland, but we aren’t just about shipping products, it’s very much about adding value and supporting our customers, through our Specialist Support Services we can pre configure Avigilon and Pelco devices and cameras and even spray paint the cameras and brackets if required.”



To find out more about the Motorola brands available from Mayflex please visit www.mayflex.com/brands or call the Security team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com