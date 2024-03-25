The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed today’s publication of the Responsible AI in Recruitment Guidance, which incorporates the trade association’s own advice and insights.







Published by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), the guidelines outline;







The core areas firms need to consider when using AI in recruitment

What assurance mechanisms need to be put in place based on Government AI regulatory principles

Examples of evidence suppliers need to present to build trust in systems

An outline of the key risks of AI in recruitment based on use cases





This DSIT guidance highlights the relevance and applicability of existing law to new AI technology, in particular data protection and equality laws. The ICO recently consulted on its new draft guidance on data and recruitment, and already has extensive guidance on AI for UK businesses to consider.







Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo commented:







“Having worked closely with the DSIT to develop the guidance, we are pleased to see the information now publicised. Artificial Intelligence has significant potential in the staffing sector, as our recent AI Decoded event demonstrated. However, as with any new tools, there are inherent risks that must be mitigated against, and clear guidance such as this has a crucial role to play.







“This is particularly timely given the vote earlier this month in favour of the EU AI Act. While there will be an implementation period, this new regulation will impact any recruiters with operations in or who provide services into the EU.”







“There are a number of principles that staffing companies must guarantee they are following so that they aren’t exposing their business to potentially discriminatory systems or inadvertently implementing AI that doesn’t follow the required functions or intentions that these tools should be used for.”







“It’s important to add that these guidelines have been develop to inform staffing firms and aren’t written into law. In order to support our members as they navigate the complex AI landscape, we are producing a ten-step plan which provides recruitment firms a roadmap to follow so that they are compliantly implementing new tools into their solutions.”











Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About APSCo



The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is the trade association for the professional recruitment market. APSCo Global comprises APSCo Asia, APSCo Australia, APSCo Deutschland and APSCo United Kingdom as well as APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the RPO and MSP sectors.



Find out more: www.apscouk.org www.apscouk.org