London, UK - March 26, 2024 - We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the agenda for the highly anticipated Enterprise Architecture & Business Process Management Conference Europe which takes place from 3 - 6 June, London.



Boasting an array of enlightening keynotes, insightful panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, our agenda is set to deliver an enriching experience for attendees keen on delving into the latest trends and practices in enterprise architecture and business process management.



Commencing over four days, the event will commence with a warm welcome from distinguished figures Roger Burlton, President of Process Renewal Group, and Joanna Goodrick, Head of Business Architecture and Strategic Alignment at Cambridge University Press and Assessment.



A pinnacle moment of the conference will be the Plenary Keynote session titled "Architecting the Augmented Organisation - Linking your Organisation and People to Next Generation AI" by esteemed expert Jan Henderyckx, Partner at BearingPoint. Throughout the duration of the event, participants will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts covering a diverse range of topics including cybersecurity risks, process architecture, strategic business capability alignment, and more.



Keynote speakers such as Ben Clinch, Principal Enterprise Architect at BT, and David McCandless, Owner of Information is Beautiful, will share invaluable insights on achieving enterprise architecture value at scale and the significance of information visualization in decision-making processes.



The conference will offer interactive sessions, panel discussions, and workshops meticulously crafted to equip attendees with practical knowledge and tools ready for implementation within their respective organisations. Furthermore, networking breaks and exhibits will provide ample opportunities for participants to connect with peers and explore cutting-edge solutions.



Registration for the Enterprise Architecture & Business Process Management Conference Europe is now open. To secure your spot and for further information, please visit IRM UK's website; https://irmuk.co.uk/eabpm-2024-2/



