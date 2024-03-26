APL Media’s lifestyle brand Living360.uk, has launched a new-look website in line with a strategic rebrand to focus on holistic living in the 21st century.



Launched in 2021 as a digital lifestyle destination, the brand has pivoted its editorial focus to fill a gap in the market: the platform will provide UK audiences with wellness advice that’s both aspirational and achievable.



Through articles, newsletters and a savvy social media strategy, Living360 will provide its growing community with a 360-degree approach to mind, body, nutrition, beauty and travel. The L360 mission, at its core, is to help readers eat better, sleep better and feel better, all without overlooking much-needed — and often much-deserved — moments of indulgence.



As well as shining a spotlight on ways to achieve both better physical and mental health, readers can expect expert insights on beauty, travel, food and drink. Content will provide everything from essential tips and cutting-edge analysis to the lowdown on new trends, must-have products and the best in worldwide wellness travel.



Mattie Lacey-Davidson, editor of Living360, says: “With the health industry booming and wellness travel more popular than ever, it came as no surprise to discover these topics were captivating our readers more than any other.



“But with new trends popping up at an increasing rate, with seemingly shorter and shorter lifespans, we’re committed to putting things to the test and letting readers know what new craze is actually worth its Himalayan salt.



“As well as health news and expert interviews alongside travel guides and beauty must-haves, keep your eye on the site for a lot more experiential content coming soon from the team.”



To mark the rebrand Living360 will be hosting two exciting competitions. On the website, readers will have the chance to win two life coaching sessions worth £500, while over on Instagram users can enter to win a lifetime’s subscription to an online Pilates platform.



Living360 will be hosting exclusive competitions across the site and social media throughout each month, as well as serving readers with offers and discounts from both big and emerging brands that will complement and enhance readers’ lifestyles.



